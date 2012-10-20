Mini Babybel Light 240G 12 Pack

- Energy42 kcal 174 kJ-%
Product Description
- Light Reduced Fat Natural Cheese Snacks
- Mini Babybel® light is the delicious, nutritious and convenient snack for everyones (both kids and adults).
- Made with skimmed milk, our cheese is still full of flavour but each mini-cheese contains only 42 kcals (174kJ)
- A cheese snack easy to pop in a rucksack or bag, making it ideal for snacks and lunches at work or school
- Made from 175ml of milk in each cheese, making it:
- - Rich in protein
- - Rich in calcium
- Free from added colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians and lactose intolerants
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Name and address
- Fromageries Bel,
- B.P. 114,
- 92151 Suresnes Cedex,
- France.
Return to
- Consumer careline:
- 0800 030 4594 (GB) / 1 800 904 000 (ROI)
- Freepost,
- Bel UK Consumer Care.
- www.babybel.co.uk
Net Contents
12 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Mini Babybel®
|Energy
|870 kJ
|174 kJ
|-
|208 kcal
|42 kcal
|Fat
|12 g
|2.4 g
|Of which saturates
|8 g
|1.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|traces
|traces
|Of which sugars
|traces
|traces
|Protein
|25 g
|5 g
|Salt
|1.8 g
|0.36 g
|Calcium
|780 mg (98%*)
|156 mg (20%*)
|* Reference Intake
|-
|-
