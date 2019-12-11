John West Light Lunch French Style 220

Delicious and Moorish light lunch
I'm hooked...so delicious, so Moorish 💗
Skipjack Tuna (20%), Potatoes (15%), Sweetcorn (13%), Onions, Pasta (12%) (Water, Wheat Flour, Egg White Powder), Green Beans (8%), Red Peppers (8%), White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Grain Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Salt, Thickener: Guar Gum, Mustard Flour, Natural Mustard Flavouring, White Pepper
Store at room temperature in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight. After opening, any unused product should be covered, refrigerated and consumed within 24 hours.
Produced in Portugal
Packing. Recyclable
220g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack
|Energy
|418kJ
|936kJ
|-
|99kcal
|223kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|6.2g
|(of which saturates)
|0.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|22g
|(of which sugars)
|2.3g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|5.5g
|Protein
|7.5g
|17g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.8g
ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN.
