St Helen's Semi Skimmed Goats Milk 1L

St Helen's Semi Skimmed Goats Milk 1L
£ 1.70
£1.70/litre

Product Description

  • Fresh Pasteurised Homogenised Semi-skimmed Goat's Milk
  • Did you know...?
  • Over 70% can't taste the difference when compared with cows' milk.***
  • ***In an independent blind tasting.
  • For more information on the gentle wonders of goats' milk visit www.sthelensfarm.co.uk
  • We love our milk and it's great to hear you love it too!
  • It tastes delicious and Mummy says it's full of goodness. ~ Lucia, aged 6
  • I would recommend anyone to try it, I think they will be surprised! ~ Simon, aged 54
  • I tried it in warm drinks and was amazed by the delicious taste! ~ Linda, aged 65
  • Share your story with us at www.sthelensfarm.co.uk
  • Lightly homogenised to disperse the cream
  • 100% British goats' milk, nothing added. The sugars (lactose) and salt levels are naturally occurring.
  • Deliciously Gentle
  • Enjoy the naturally gentle taste of Britain's favourite goats' milk.**
  • **Nielsen 52 week, 23rd March 2019.
  • Over the past 30 years we've learned a thing or two about great tasting goats' milk that's both delicious and nutritious.*
  • Our passion for dairy goodness is what makes our milk so amazing. Why don't you give it a try and see for yourself?
  • *Contains calcium, phosphorus and potassium.
  • Naturally delicious - naturally gentle
  • Best of British goats' milk
  • Fresh from the farm
  • Gentle goats milk
  • Nutritious, delicious, natural
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated at 2-5°C. Consume within 3 days of opening and no later than the Use By date. Store upright. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze as fresh as possible. Once defrosted, please follow storage advice above.Use By: see top of carton.

Number of uses

One carton contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • St Helen's Farm,
  • Seaton Ross,
  • York,
  • YO42 4NP.

Return to

  • St Helen's Farm,
  • Seaton Ross,
  • York,
  • YO42 4NP.
  • Tel: 01430 861715

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 200ml serving
Energy - kJ183kJ366kJ
- kcal (Calories)44kcal88kcal
Fat 1.6g3.2g
- of which saturates 1.1g2.2g
Carbohydrate 4.3g8.6g
- of which sugars 4.3g8.6g
Protein 3.0g6.0g
Salt 0.1g0.2g
-% NRV% NRV
Calcium 120mg 15%240mg 30%
Phosphorus 83mg 12%166mg 24%
Potassium 219mg 11%438mg 22%
NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
One carton contains 5 servings--

Alternative to cows milk

5 stars

Creamy taste and lasts well.

This is really good, can drink it just as cows mil

5 stars

This is really good, can drink it just as cows milk but without any side effects.

