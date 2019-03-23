St Helen's Fresh Whole Goats Milk 1L

helps if you have an allergy to cows milk
St Helens goats milk is a very goodsource of calcium, plus if you have any digestive problems, and cannot drink cows milk then I suggest that you try this milk, as an asthmatic I find it helpsme me tremondously with my digestive system. I use it for my coffee, cooking, and drinking it on its own. I have been buying this for years now, at least 20 years.
My kids love it. Great taste.
Husband likes the full cream is nice on his porridge and doesn't go funny in tea and coffee. Disappointed if they stop the full version semi not the same.
Great alternative
kids love it
Subtle taste, great in tea, steams well with espresso machine.