Tropicana Orange Juice Smooth 4 X 250Ml

- Energy273 kJ 65 kcal3%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars13g15%
- Salt0g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182 kJ
Product Description
- 100% Pure Squeezed Smooth Orange Juice
- Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- - Delicious Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice is made with pressed fruit juice
- - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
- - 4 x 250ml bottles of juice
- - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
- - Enjoy on-the-go for a refreshing mid-day treat
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Wake me up
- 100% pure pressed fruit
- Not from concentrate
- No added sugar like all fruit juices
- Pack size: 1000ml
- Vitamin C, which can help reduce tiredness
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
100% Orange Juice
Storage
Keep refrigerated.For best before date please see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.
Number of uses
Each bottle contains 1-2 servings
Name and address
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
Return to
- Tropicana,
- PO Box 6642,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8WZ.
- UK 0800 032 4460
- ROI 1800 509 408
Net Contents
4 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml1 (%*)
|Energy
|182 kJ
|273 kJ
|-
|43 kcal
|65 kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|13g
|of which sugars2
|8.9g
|13g (15%)
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|36mg (45%*)
|54mg (68%)
|Vitamin B9 (Folate)
|23µg (12%*)
|35µg (17%)
|Potassium
|198mg (0%*)
|297mg (15%)
|1Average serving
|-
|-
|2Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
