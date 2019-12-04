By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tropicana Orange Juice Smooth 4 X 250Ml
£ 2.65
£0.27/100ml
Each 150ml serving contains
  • Energy273 kJ 65 kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars13g
    15%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182 kJ

Product Description

  • 100% Pure Squeezed Smooth Orange Juice
  • Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • - Delicious Tropicana Smooth Orange Juice is made with pressed fruit juice
  • - Not from concentrate, Tropicana contains only pure juices and purees
  • - 4 x 250ml bottles of juice
  • - Just one serving of juice provides 1 of your 5 daily portions of fruit and veg
  • - Enjoy on-the-go for a refreshing mid-day treat
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Wake me up
  • 100% pure pressed fruit
  • Not from concentrate
  • No added sugar like all fruit juices
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • Vitamin C, which can help reduce tiredness
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

100% Orange Juice

Storage

Keep refrigerated.For best before date please see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

Number of uses

Each bottle contains 1-2 servings

Name and address

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.

Return to

  • Tropicana,
  • PO Box 6642,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8WZ.
  • UK 0800 032 4460
  • ROI 1800 509 408

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml1 (%*)
Energy 182 kJ273 kJ
-43 kcal65 kcal (3%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 8.9g13g
of which sugars28.9g13g (15%)
Fibre 0.6g0.9g
Protein 0.8g1.2g
Salt 0g0g (0%)
Vitamin C 36mg (45%*)54mg (68%)
Vitamin B9 (Folate)23µg (12%*)35µg (17%)
Potassium 198mg (0%*)297mg (15%)
1Average serving--
2Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice--
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

