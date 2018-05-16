Marmite Squeezy Yeast Extract 200G

Product Description
- Yeast Extract spread fortified with B vitamins
- Marmite Squeezy Yeast Extract is a unique & delicious breakfast yeast extract spread, which helps make your mornings that little better! Squeezy Marmite is easier to spread on bread so it's perfect for your tasty sandwiches. Marmite yeast extract spreads easily on toast, providing a quick & simple breakfast solution for the whole family to enjoy. What’s more, Marmite is rich in B vitamins - what more could you want from a breakfast?! Spread Squeezy Marmite on toast, crumpets, bagels and a host of other foods. You can even try Marmite with eggs, avocados or cheese for an extra burst of flavour. Not only Marmite is suitable for vegans, but it also has signed up to a new recycling label scheme aimed at seeing much more packaging, especially plastics, recycled instead of ending up in landfill or in the oceans. Whether you love it or hate it, why not give it a try? Marmite is the United Kingdom’s favourite vegan Yeast Extract and has been brightening up British breakfasts since 1902. How do you have yours? As well as 200 g squeezy, Marmite comes in a range of sizes including 125 g, 250 g, 500 g, 400 g Big Squeezy and 70 g, the perfect travel-sized Marmite. Now the 70 g jar lets you take your favourite British vegan yeast extract spread abroad in your hand luggage without worry.
- Marmite Squeezy Yeast Extract 200 g is rich in B Vitamins
- Our product is a delicious yeast extract that tastes perfect on a toast
- Our yeast extract comes in a squeezy jar for easier, no mess spreading
- Marmite squeezy is a completely vegan yeast extract spread
- Marmite Yeast Extract spread is rich in B vitamins
- Our squeezy vegan yeast spread is fortified with extra folic acid
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
yeast extract (contains BARLEY, WHEAT, OATS, RYE), salt, vegetable juice concentrate, vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12 and folic acid), natural flavouring (contains CELERY)
Storage
Do not refrigerate
Produce of
United Kingdom
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Marmite,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323656 (Mon-Fri 8.00am to 6.00pm)
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Marmite,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323 656 (Mon-Fri 8.am to 6.00pm)
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1100 kJ
|88 kJ
|1%
|Energy (kcal)
|260 kcal
|21 kcal
|1%
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|30 g
|2.4 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|1.2 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Protein (g)
|34 g
|2.7 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|10.8 g
|0.86 g
|14%
|Thiamin (B1) (mg)
|7.7 mg
|0.62 mg
|56%
|Riboflavin (B2) (mg)
|6.8 mg
|0.54 mg
|39%
|Niacin (mg)
|69 mg
|5.5 mg
|34%
|Folic Acid (µg)
|1250 μg
|100 μg
|50%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|24 μg
|1.9 μg
|76%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 8 g. ( Pack contains 25 portions )
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019