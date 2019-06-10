By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest British Cornfed Free Range Thigh & Drumsticks 1Kg

£ 4.30
£4.30/kg
One typical chicken drumstick and thigh
  • Energy1566kJ 376kcal
    19%
  • Fat27.2g
    39%
  • Saturates9.1g
    46%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 807kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A free range corn fed chicken drumsticks and thighs.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • Our Tesco finest* chicken is reared for us on British farms by our trusted farmers. They’re free to roam naturally on grass pastures and enjoy a diet rich in corn, which makes the meat rich and full of flavour.
  • Succulent cuts from British birds, corn fed for a rich, full flavour
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Fresh Class A
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% British chicken
  • Pack size: 1000g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze Follow the preparation guidelines above Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Drumsticks: 25-30 mins /Thighs: 30-35 mins
Place chicken drumsticks on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Place chicken thighs on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods. Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken drumstick and thigh (194g)
Energy807kJ / 194kcal1566kJ / 376kcal
Fat14.0g27.2g
Saturates4.7g9.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.0g33.0g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Two thighs and six drumsticks.

2 stars

Two thighs and six drumsticks.

Don't waste your money on corn fed

3 stars

Thighs were quite nice but drumsticks very sinewy. Expensive for what you get.

