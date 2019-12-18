By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brunswick Sardines In Soya Oil 106G

Brunswick Sardines In Soya Oil 106G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Product Description

  • Canadian Style Sardines in Soya Oil
  • High in protein, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids
  • Source of calcium
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 90g
Information

Ingredients

Sardines - Clupea Harengus (85%) (Fish), Soya Oil (15%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Best Before End: See Back Panel

Produce of

Product of Poland

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Connors Bros.,
  • Clover Leaf Seafoods Co.,
  • Blacks Harbour,
  • NB,
  • Canada,

Distributor address

Return to

Drained weight

74g

Net Contents

106g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g**
Energy 530 kJ / 127 kcal
Fat 6.5 g
- Saturates1.4 g
- Mono-Unsaturates 2.7 g
- Polyunsaturates 2.3 g
Carbohydrate 0 g
- Sugars0 g
Protein 17 g
Salt 0.71 g
Calcium 210 mg (26% NRV***)
Vitamin D 3.2 µg (64% NRV***)
Omega-3 1.8 g**
Of which-
** drained weight-
*** NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

