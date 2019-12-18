Brunswick Sardines In Soya Oil 106G

Product Description
- Canadian Style Sardines in Soya Oil
- High in protein, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids
- Source of calcium
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 90g
- High in protein, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Sardines - Clupea Harengus (85%) (Fish), Soya Oil (15%), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Best Before End: See Back Panel
Produce of
Product of Poland
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Connors Bros.,
- Clover Leaf Seafoods Co.,
- Blacks Harbour,
- NB,
- Canada,
Distributor address
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- WGC Herts,
- AL7 1HW,
- UK.
Return to
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- WGC Herts,
- AL7 1HW,
- UK.
- www.brunswick.ca
Drained weight
74g
Net Contents
106g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g**
|Energy
|530 kJ / 127 kcal
|Fat
|6.5 g
|- Saturates
|1.4 g
|- Mono-Unsaturates
|2.7 g
|- Polyunsaturates
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|- Sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|17 g
|Salt
|0.71 g
|Calcium
|210 mg (26% NRV***)
|Vitamin D
|3.2 µg (64% NRV***)
|Omega-3
|1.8 g**
|Of which
|-
|** drained weight
|-
|*** NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019