By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Max Strength Day And Night Cold And Flu 16S

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Max Strength Day And Night Cold And Flu 16S
£ 1.75
£0.11/each
  • Round the clock relief. Headache. Sore Throat. Blocked Nose. 12 day capsules, 4 night capsules
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. For the relief of symptoms associated with the common cold and flu, including relief of aches and pains, sore throat, headache, nasal congestion and fever. Day capsules will also relieve fatigue and drowsiness.

Information

Storage

Do not store above 25°C. Do not use capsules after the date shown on the pack.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • For oral use: Swallow whole with water. Do not chew. • Adults and children over 12 years: 2 Day capsules every 4-6 hours during the daytime, as required, followed by 2 Night capsules at bedtime. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not take more than 8 capsules in 24 hours. • Do not give to children under 12 years of age. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.

Warnings

  • CONTAINS PARACETAMOL.,
  • Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.,
  • Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

16 capsules

Safety information

View more safety information

CONTAINS PARACETAMOL., Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well., Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Felt amazing almost immediately!

5 stars

I took 2 day tablets in the afternoon and felt amazing about 1/2 an hour later. I stopped having a runny nose and my throat wasn’t itchy or sore at all. Highly recommend! 😀

Usually bought next

Tesco Honey & Lemon Dual Action Antiseptic Lozenges 24S

£ 1.55
£0.07/each

Tesco Blackcurrant Antiseptic Lozenges 24S

£ 1.55
£0.07/each

Tesco Soft Regular Tissues 72S

£ 1.00
£1.39/100sheet

Tesco Soft Pocket Tissues 8 Pack

£ 0.90
£1.25/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here