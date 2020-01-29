Tesco Max Strength Day And Night Cold And Flu 16S

Felt amazing almost immediately!
I took 2 day tablets in the afternoon and felt amazing about 1/2 an hour later. I stopped having a runny nose and my throat wasn’t itchy or sore at all. Highly recommend! 😀
Do not store above 25°C. Do not use capsules after the date shown on the pack.
Produced in the U.K.
16 capsules
CONTAINS PARACETAMOL., Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well., Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020