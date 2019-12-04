Benecol Buttery Spread 500G
Product Description
- 60% reduced fat margarine with added plant stanols
- This Benecol® spread contains plant stanols, proven to lower your cholesterol by 7-10%
- Enjoying 2-3 servings daily helps keep your levels lower and gives an extra boost to the positive diet and lifestyle steps you've already taken.
- Plant stanol ester has been shown to lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease.
- A daily intake of 1.5-2.4g plant stanols lowers cholesterol by 7-10% in 2-3 weeks. Each serving contains 0.8g of plant stanols so that's why 2-3 servings a day gives the effect when consumed with a main meal and as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle, including your '5 a day'.
- Proven to lower cholesterol
- With plant stanols
- 77% less saturated fat than standard butter
- High in omega 3
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500g
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil, Water, Plant Stanol Ester 10.8g/100g*, Palm Oil, Buttermilk Powder, Salt (1.2%), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin A, Vitamin D3, *Equivalent to Plant Stanols 6.6g/100g
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep chilled.Best Before: See Top of Pack.
Preparation and Usage
- You can use Benecol® Buttery Taste Spread for... spreading, freezing, baking and frying
Number of uses
This pack contains 41 x 12 g servings
Warnings
- The beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 1.5-3g of plant stanols. More than 3g of plant stanols per day is not recommended. Check with your doctor if you are taking cholesterol lowering medication. Benecol foods are not intended for people who do not need to control their blood cholesterol. Benecol foods may not be nutritionally appropriate for pregnant or breast feeding women and children under five years old. Heart disease has multiple risk factors and you may need to change more than one to lower overall risk.
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 12 g serving
|Energy
|2242kJ/545kcal
|269kJ/65kcal
|Fat of which:
|60 g
|7.2 g
|saturates
|11 g
|1.3 g
|monounsaturates
|34 g
|4.1 g
|polyunsaturates
|15 g
|1.8 g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8 g
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars
|0.8 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Salt
|1.2 g
|0.14 g
|Vitamin E
|8.5 mg (71% RI)
|1.0 mg (9% RI)
|Vitamin A
|900 µg (113% RI)
|110 µg (14% RI)
|Vitamin D3
|7.5 µg (150% RI)
|0.9 µg (18% RI)
|Omega 3 (Alpha linoleic acid)
|3.8 g
|0.5 g
|Plant Stanols
|6.6 g
|0.8 g
|RI = Reference Intake
Safety information
