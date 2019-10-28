By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sausage Bacon & & Egg Triple

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Sausage Bacon & & Egg Triple
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2536kJ 604kcal
    30%
  • Fat23.7g
    34%
  • Saturates7.0g
    35%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt2.4g
    40%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 943kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • Hard-boiled egg, pork sausage, smoked bacon, tomato relish and mayonnaise in malted brown bread.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • All day breakfast Our chefs' recipe layers pork sausage and beechwood smoked bacon with egg mayonnaise. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • All day breakfast
  • All day breakfast
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Hard-boiled Egg (22%), Water, Pork Sausage (13%) [Pork, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato Starch, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sage, Salt, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Beef Collagen Casing, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Wheat Protein, Yeast Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract, Coriander Extract, Sage Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)], Smoked Bacon (7%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Wheat Bran, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Red Pepper, Courgette, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Ground Cloves, Ground Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy943kJ / 225kcal2536kJ / 604kcal
Fat8.8g23.7g
Saturates2.6g7.0g
Carbohydrate23.5g63.2g
Sugars3.0g8.1g
Fibre1.5g4.0g
Protein12.1g32.5g
Salt0.9g2.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information



Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrible sausage ruins the sandwich

1 stars

This sandwich uses sliced 'sausage' which is of such appalling quality that it totally ruins the entire sandwich. This sausage is typified by being full of chewy bits and hard fragments which I'd assume to be bone. They'd be better off using their own Butcher's Choice sausages.

Fine - bearing certain limitations in mind

4 stars

I have no complaints whatsoever about this sandwich, which is reliably as described. Trouble is, I've had so many I've become fed up with them. Although the mayo in this sandwich is OK for being well blended into the egg, the issue is that I don't like mayonnaise. I keep searching for something else, but even a cheese and ham sub contains mayo. Why are the choices so restricted? Why not salad cream instead? Tesco do need to take these points on board.

