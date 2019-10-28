Tesco Sausage Bacon & & Egg Triple

Terrible sausage ruins the sandwich
This sandwich uses sliced 'sausage' which is of such appalling quality that it totally ruins the entire sandwich. This sausage is typified by being full of chewy bits and hard fragments which I'd assume to be bone. They'd be better off using their own Butcher's Choice sausages.
Fine - bearing certain limitations in mind
I have no complaints whatsoever about this sandwich, which is reliably as described. Trouble is, I've had so many I've become fed up with them. Although the mayo in this sandwich is OK for being well blended into the egg, the issue is that I don't like mayonnaise. I keep searching for something else, but even a cheese and ham sub contains mayo. Why are the choices so restricted? Why not salad cream instead? Tesco do need to take these points on board.