Tesco Finest Linguine Pasta 500G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 720kJ / 170kcal
Product Description
- Dried linguine pasta made from durum wheat semolina.
- Slow dried durum wheat pasta with a traditional rough texture created using bronze dies in Gragnano, Italy. The narrow shape is perfectly suited to delicate sauces or seafood.
- For more than 100 years the Di Martino family have been making pasta in picturesque Gragnano, recognised in Italy as the home of pasta. They use pure durum wheat grown in rich fertile soil to make the dough, which is shaped using bronze 'dies' to give the pasta a rougher finish, meaning sauces cling to it perfectly when cooked. Slow drying the pasta brings out the lovely subtle flavour of the wheat, creating exceptional taste as well as texture.
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
Durum Wheat Semolina.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g of pasta per person. Add the pasta to a large pan boiling water, stir and return to the boil. Cook for 9-11 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.
Produce of
Produced and packed in Italy
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Pastificio Di Martino G.& F.lli S.p.A.,
- via Castellammare 82,
- 80054 Gragnano (NA),
- Italy.
- for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|720kJ / 170kcal
|1224kJ / 289kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|33.9g
|57.6g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|2.0g
|Protein
|6.8g
|11.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.
|-
|-
