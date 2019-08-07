By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Filtered Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Filtered Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre
£ 0.85
£0.85/litre
Per 200ml
  • Energy387kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 194kJ / 46kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised homogenised filtered semi-skimmed milk.
  • From British Farms. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  • From British Farms. Fair For Farmers Guarantee: We Promise every farmer is paid fairly for every pint of milk, every pint is 100% British and every cow is well cared for. For more information go to www.tescoplc.com/littlehelpsplan/
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 7 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy194kJ / 46kcal387kJ / 92kcal
Fat1.6g3.2g
Saturates1.0g2.0g
Carbohydrate4.8g9.6g
Sugars4.8g9.6g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.1g6.2g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Have not had issues with this item before - I buy

1 stars

Have not had issues with this item before - I buy it regularly. But with a Best Before date of 15th August, and hardly any used from the bottle, I went to use it today and it was off. I had to spit out my coffee as it tasted so bad, It was delivered on 25th July. I would appreciate a refund.

tastes exactly like semi skimmed should

5 stars

If you want semi skimmed, this is the best option you can get. Filtered, it lasts for ages in the fridge and tastes exactly like semi skimmed should. Brilliant and so much better value than other brands.

Usually bought next

Tesco Filtered Semi Skimmed Milk 2 Litre

£ 1.35
£0.68/litre

Offer

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.84
£0.14/each

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here