Tesco Filtered Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

Have not had issues with this item before - I buy it regularly. But with a Best Before date of 15th August, and hardly any used from the bottle, I went to use it today and it was off. I had to spit out my coffee as it tasted so bad, It was delivered on 25th July. I would appreciate a refund.
tastes exactly like semi skimmed should
If you want semi skimmed, this is the best option you can get. Filtered, it lasts for ages in the fridge and tastes exactly like semi skimmed should. Brilliant and so much better value than other brands.