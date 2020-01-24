By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free Spirit Extra Pads 10 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • Free Spirit Discreet FlexFit Extra 10 Pads
  • Discreet pads for moderate to heavy bladder weakness
  • Soft foam cuffs provide added leakage protection
  • Absorbent core with odour control for everyday freshness
  • Tesco Free Spirit discreet Extra 10 x pads Dermatologically Approved
  • [BOP - text free] [Top] Tesco Free Spirit discreet Extra 4 droplets (out of 8) 10 x pads [Logo] – EverFresh protection/Quick Dry/Hypoallergenic Dermatologically Approved Product image - ‘FlexFit’ 25% Thinner, Just as Absorbent* [Side of pack] [Opening indicator arrows] For Sensitive Bladder: Our ultra-absorbent pads with EverFresh Quick Dry technology ensure discretion and protection. A light, hypoallergenic scent neutralises odour gently but effectively. Dermatologically tested and designed to stay in place for maximum comfort. *As absorbent as previous Tesco Free Spirit pad. [Range Table - please find in pack copy attachment.]
  • EverFresh protection
  • Quick dry
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Storage

Storage: Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium, Packed in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Disposal instructions: After use, remove and wrap the pad securely and dispose of pad and wrapper with normal household waste. Do not flush down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning:
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals.
  • Bladder control problems can often be effectively treated. For help and advice, please consult your doctor.

Net Contents

10 x Pads

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies, children and animals. Bladder control problems can often be effectively treated. For help and advice, please consult your doctor.

10 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Only one flaw

3 stars

Great size & protection but adhesive on back not strong enough to keep in place properly

Don't bother!

1 stars

Waste of money! Awful things!

buky

2 stars

felt like good quality, a bit bulkier than the Always pads. bunched up quite a lot so felt uncomfortable. will not bother buying again.

These are awful

1 stars

These are awful. They have a strong and unpleasant perfume, are relatively thin, and have extremely poor absorbency. They do not compare in any way with the other brand that I’ve used. I’ll never buy them again.

Since Tesco changed these pads they are now dreadf

1 stars

Since Tesco changed these pads they are now dreadful. They do not fit right and keep bunching up. I wish you would revert back to your original design.

Tesco’s pads

4 stars

Theses pads are scented and are no good for people that are sensitive to perfume and it doesn’t say that they are scented you have to physically look at the photo where it says everfresh on the package means scented The pad over all are good value for money as they are Thin I don’t look as bulky as others I believe Tesco’s should state on item description that they are scented

Why is there no alternative on the same page

5 stars

I am sorry that you don't sale this fantastic product any more. Why there is no alternative product not shown on the same page, it would be helpful . Thank you Kind regards Ljubica

updated product

3 stars

I have been using this product for several years with no problems.Since pads have been changed recently,there has been a problem with the foam edges which come apart.One pad disintegrated when it was very wet.

Better than any other

4 stars

These were for an elderly friend and she says these are better than any others she has tried, and are cheaper

Good value.

5 stars

Great value and quality product. Ordering is so easy online, it is so convenient to collect my order when I buy my shopping.

