Tesco Free Spirit Extra Pads 10 Pack

Only one flaw
Great size & protection but adhesive on back not strong enough to keep in place properly
Don't bother!
Waste of money! Awful things!
buky
felt like good quality, a bit bulkier than the Always pads. bunched up quite a lot so felt uncomfortable. will not bother buying again.
These are awful
These are awful. They have a strong and unpleasant perfume, are relatively thin, and have extremely poor absorbency. They do not compare in any way with the other brand that I’ve used. I’ll never buy them again.
Since Tesco changed these pads they are now dreadf
Since Tesco changed these pads they are now dreadful. They do not fit right and keep bunching up. I wish you would revert back to your original design.
Tesco’s pads
Theses pads are scented and are no good for people that are sensitive to perfume and it doesn’t say that they are scented you have to physically look at the photo where it says everfresh on the package means scented The pad over all are good value for money as they are Thin I don’t look as bulky as others I believe Tesco’s should state on item description that they are scented
Why is there no alternative on the same page
I am sorry that you don't sale this fantastic product any more. Why there is no alternative product not shown on the same page, it would be helpful . Thank you Kind regards Ljubica
updated product
I have been using this product for several years with no problems.Since pads have been changed recently,there has been a problem with the foam edges which come apart.One pad disintegrated when it was very wet.
Better than any other
These were for an elderly friend and she says these are better than any others she has tried, and are cheaper
Good value.
Great value and quality product. Ordering is so easy online, it is so convenient to collect my order when I buy my shopping.