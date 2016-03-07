Clearblue How Many Weeks Pregnancy Test 1Pk

Worth it!!
It's just an axing little device. I never used in my first pregnancy but this time around I wanted to just to b that extradite and I was sooo happy with the results
China
This device is for home use. Keep out of the reach of children. Please read enclosed instructions carefully before use. Clearblue is a trade mark of SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH (‘SPD’). Copyright 2017 SPD. All rights reserved.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020