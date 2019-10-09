St Helens Farm Natural Goats Milk Yogurt 450G

Love it !
Bought this yoghurt for a few years and I love it, so does my dog. He has tummy problems but can tolerate goats yoghurt. It tastes creamy too. Just wish it was cheaper. If the person that gave this 2 ** is reading this, you said that there is better lactose free yoghurt available? Well goats yoghurt is NOT lactose free, it has a little less than cows milk though. Just for info.
A really lovely creamy yogurt. Well worth the extra cost if you prefer to avoid cow’s milk.
Too runny, there are better lactose free options
Too runny, prefer Tesco Lactose Fee Greek Yogurt or Fage