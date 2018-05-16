We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Chevington Gouda Cheese

Chevington Gouda Cheese

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

£11.55/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

Product Description

  • Chevington Gouda Cheese
  • Fine English Cheese.
  • Traditionally made.
  • Free of preservatives.
  • Conforming to the requirements of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations - London.
  • Under the supervision of the RABBINATE of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London.
  • KOSHER INCLUDING PASSOVER.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • PACKAGED IN A PROTECTIVE ATMOSPHERE.

Information

Storage

KEEP REFRIGERATED.

Preparation and Usage

  • BEST SERVED AT ROOM TEMPERATURE.
  • Contains cows milk.

Name and address

  • Chevington Ltd,
  • M25 0HE.

Return to

  • Chevington Ltd,
  • M25 0HE.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPER 100g
Energy 1700kj 410kcal
Protein 25.0g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
Fat 34.4g
