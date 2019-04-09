By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Royal Korma 350G

£ 1.60
£0.46/100g
1/2 of a jar
  • Energy1107kJ 267kcal
    13%
  • Fat19.8g
    28%
  • Saturates14.2g
    71%
  • Sugars12.4g
    14%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 632kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • A mild and creamy sauce with coconut and almonds.
  • Tesco finest* Korma Wonderfully mild and creamy. Made with coconut and almonds.
  • *Inspired by a North Indian Moghul recipe, this rich and chunky Korma is made with coconut and almonds for a wonderfully creamy cooking sauce.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Double Cream (Milk) (8%), Coconut Cream (7%), Onion, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk) (4%), Creamed Coconut (4%), Maize Starch, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Spices (Cumin, Coriander, Paprika, Cardamom, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Fenugreek, Fennel, Chilli), Ginger Purée, Desiccated Coconut (1.5%), Sliced Almonds (1%), Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Coconut Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains almond and milk. May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: HOB 25 mins.
Dice 300g of chicken breast.
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and fry the chicken for 3–4 minutes until lightly browned.
Add the contents of the jar and stir thoroughly.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a jar (175g)
Energy632kJ / 152kcal1107kJ / 267kcal
Fat11.3g19.8g
Saturates8.1g14.2g
Carbohydrate10.1g17.7g
Sugars7.1g12.4g
Fibre1.5g2.6g
Protein1.8g3.2g
Salt0.7g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Very good flavour

5 stars

A very tasty korma sauce. We cook a lot of curries from scratch and have never used a jar of sauce before. But picked one up to see what it's like. Korma is my fav, at home and eating out, and this jar really did not disappoint. It was better than some restaurant ones that I've had! A good depth of flavour, and so creamy. Although, I did add a couple of spoons of double cream at the end, but it was also lovely without. I love cooking, but did wonder if my korma from scratch, was actually any better than this jar?! Which is why I bothered to do a review. I'm definitely off to buy some more, so quick and convenient. Going to try their other flavours too. Recommended indeed.

