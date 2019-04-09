Tesco Finest Royal Korma 350G

Very good flavour
A very tasty korma sauce. We cook a lot of curries from scratch and have never used a jar of sauce before. But picked one up to see what it's like. Korma is my fav, at home and eating out, and this jar really did not disappoint. It was better than some restaurant ones that I've had! A good depth of flavour, and so creamy. Although, I did add a couple of spoons of double cream at the end, but it was also lovely without. I love cooking, but did wonder if my korma from scratch, was actually any better than this jar?! Which is why I bothered to do a review. I'm definitely off to buy some more, so quick and convenient. Going to try their other flavours too. Recommended indeed.