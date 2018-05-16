By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Tikka Masala 350G

Tesco Finest Tikka Masala 350G
£ 1.60
£0.46/100g
1/2 of a jar
  • Energy821kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars13.0g
    14%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 469kJ / 113kcal

Product Description

  • A tomato based tikka masala sauce with cream, honey and garlic cloves.
  • Tesco finest* Tikka Masala *Wonderfully sweet and velvety. Made with cream and honey.
  • * Inspired by a Delhi recipe, this Tikka Masala is made with cream, honey and garlic cloves for a sweet cooking sauce with a warm heat.
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (26%), Tomato Purée (20%), Single Cream (Milk) (13%), Onion, Honey (5%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Brined Garlic Cloves (3%) (Garlic, Salt, Acetic Acid), Yogurt (Milk), Spices (Coriander, Paprika, Cumin, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Chilli, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Fennel), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Coconut Cream, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Onion, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Fenugreek Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts and peanuts and nuts. Contains milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: HOB 25 mins.
Dice 300g of chicken breast.
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan and fry the chicken for 3 - 4 minutes until lightly browned.
Add the contents of the jar and stir thoroughly.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a jar (175g)
Energy469kJ / 113kcal821kJ / 197kcal
Fat6.3g11.1g
Saturates1.9g3.4g
Carbohydrate10.9g19.1g
Sugars7.4g13.0g
Fibre2.6g4.6g
Protein1.7g2.9g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

