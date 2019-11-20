Weetabix Oatibix Cereal 24 Pack

Avoid
I like Weetabix and I like porridge, so Oatibix should be perfect. The only thing it’s perfect for is throwing away - tasteless gloop
Try it, it's good!
Great cereal with good taste & very filling, probably one of the best on the market.
Wholegrain Oats (97%), Malted Barley Extract, Sugar, Salt
Store in a cool dry, odour free placeFor Best Before, see bottom flap. For Best Before, please see base of pack.
This pack contains twelve 2-biscuit servings
24 x Biscuits
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 biscuit serving
|Energy
|1663kJ/
|798kJ/
|-
|395kcal
|190kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|3.8g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrates
|64g
|31g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|7.3g
|3.5g
|Protein
|13g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.13g
