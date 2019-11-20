By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Weetabix Oatibix Cereal 24 Pack

3.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Weetabix Oatibix Cereal 24 Pack
£ 3.00
£0.13/each
A 2-biscuit serving contains
  • Energy798kJ 190kcal
    10%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1663kJ/

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Oat Cereal. 24 Biscuits.
  • To find out more visit us at: www.Oatibix.co.uk
  • Coronary heart disease has many risk factors and altering one of these may or may not have a beneficial effect. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • An Oatily Wholesome Start to Your Day!
  • Our delicious Oatibix Biscuits are packed full of 100% wholegrain oat goodness†. Low in sugar & salt, high in fibre and a great source of protein, they're an oatily great start to your day!
  • †Beta-glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle.
  • Contributes to a Healthy Cholesterol Level*
  • With the goodness of 100% wholegrain oats, Oatibix is a brilliant way to get all the rich goodness of oats at breakfast time and help maintain a healthy heart. The wholegrain oats packed into each biscuit mean that every bowl contains beta glucan from the natural oats to help contribute a healthy heart.
  • Oatibix is fantastic on its own with lashings of cold or hot milk. Or if you're in the mood for a twist, try adding chopped fresh or dried fruit. Experiment with some flavours of your own and see what works for you.
  • *Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower/reduce blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease.Contributes to a Healthy Cholesterol Level*
  • Have you had our Oatibix?
  • Love oats as much as we do? Why not try our delicious Oatibix Flakes!
  • Oat Beta-Glucan has been shown to lower/reduce blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has many risk factors and altering one of these may or may not have a beneficial effect. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle. One serving (2 biscuits) of Oatibix provides 1.8g of beta glucan soluble fibre from wholegrain oats, which is over one half of the suggested daily intake (3g).

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufactures of Breakfast Cereals Weetabix Limited Burton Latimer

  • Like Weetabix but made from oats
  • Made with 100% wholegrain oats
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sugar, salt & saturated fat
  • Contains beta glucan to help contribute to a healthy heart
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • High in fibre
  • Low in sugar, salt & saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (97%), Malted Barley Extract, Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Oats

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free placeFor Best Before, see bottom flap. For Best Before, please see base of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains twelve 2-biscuit servings

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear what you think of Oatibix.
  • Please contact us: Via our website at www.weetabix.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5JR.
  • (UK only).
  • Weetabix Limited,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,

Net Contents

24 x Biscuits

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 2 biscuit serving
Energy 1663kJ/798kJ/
-395kcal190kcal
Fat 8.0g3.8g
of which saturates 1.3g0.6g
Carbohydrates64g31g
of which sugars 3.2g1.5g
Fibre 7.3g3.5g
Protein 13g6.2g
Salt 0.28g0.13g

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid

2 stars

I like Weetabix and I like porridge, so Oatibix should be perfect. The only thing it’s perfect for is throwing away - tasteless gloop

Try it, it's good!

5 stars

Great cereal with good taste & very filling, probably one of the best on the market.

