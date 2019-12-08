Tesco Green Thai Curry Cooking Sauce 320G

TOO HOT FOR MY LIKING.
I stopped buying this sauce when the recipe changed. It is now too hot for my liking. I used the previous one regularly.
This is delicious! Really, it is really really goo
This is delicious! Really, it is really really good and has these lovely crunchy bits. (It's pieces of water chestnut.) Check out the red Thai curry sauce too, by the way.
s i c k sauce bro!!!
went to make myself a nice meal ! thought; 'Hey! wouldnt it be nice if i made some mushroom rice with this sauce!!!' so here i am, 2 in the morning, on my way to my kitchen. i'm so excited to try this sauce, mannnn. thai green curry is my absolute fave. anyway so, i boil some mushrooms, start heating my rice, and crack open the sauce jar. I was like.... 'Wham, that smells AMAZING, im so excited (again) to eat it!!!' then came the time to hEAT THE SAUCE I chuck it in with the mushrooms so they'd be nice n evenly coated, you kno,, yum !!, but my god it was awful.... literally smells like hot sick i cant stand it plz dont buy this not ever im so sorry to the sauce and the people who make it but my senses are more offended than you could ever be.
New label (OK) new recipe (not OK)
The sauce has been re-labelled, and the recipe has changed (for the worse). What used to be a moderately hot sauce (two chilli symbols) is now much hotter (three chillis). On reading the label, I also note that it contains anchovy extract, and I have a mild fish intolerance. I was not aware of this being in the old version of the sauce. The new label doesn't indicate that this is a new recipe. We used to really enjoy this sauce, but won't be buying it again - it's now too hot, and I'm concerned that it has a small amount of an ingredient that could do me harm.
Tastes lovely
Great price and great taste