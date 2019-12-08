By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Green Thai Curry Cooking Sauce 320G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Green Thai Curry Cooking Sauce 320G
£ 0.90
£0.28/100g
1/3 of a jar (107g)
  • Energy441kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412kJ / 99kcal

Product Description

  • A Thai inspired green curry sauce with coconut and green chillies.
  • A TASTE OF THAILAND With bright green chilli and zesty lemongrass for a hot, fragrant flavour
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut (8%), Curry Paste [Coriander, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Lemongrass, Shallot, Galangal, Water, Ginger, Green Chilli, Salt, Sugar, Kaffir Lime Peel, Sweet Basil, Turmeric, Coriander Seed, Cumin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Onion, Water Chestnut, Green Bean, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Green Chilli (2%), Fish Sauce [Anchovy Extract (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Coriander Leaf, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Ginger Purée, Salt, Capsicum Extract, Chilli Powder, Dried Garlic, Cumin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 7 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemongrass, these are part of the natural ingredient and are edible.

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar
Energy412kJ / 99kcal441kJ / 106kcal
Fat6.3g6.7g
Saturates5.2g5.6g
Carbohydrate8.6g9.2g
Sugars3.3g3.5g
Fibre1.8g1.9g
Protein1.1g1.2g
Salt0.7g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

TOO HOT FOR MY LIKING.

2 stars

I stopped buying this sauce when the recipe changed. It is now too hot for my liking. I used the previous one regularly.

This is delicious! Really, it is really really goo

5 stars

This is delicious! Really, it is really really good and has these lovely crunchy bits. (It's pieces of water chestnut.) Check out the red Thai curry sauce too, by the way.

s i c k sauce bro!!!

1 stars

went to make myself a nice meal ! thought; 'Hey! wouldnt it be nice if i made some mushroom rice with this sauce!!!' so here i am, 2 in the morning, on my way to my kitchen. i'm so excited to try this sauce, mannnn. thai green curry is my absolute fave. anyway so, i boil some mushrooms, start heating my rice, and crack open the sauce jar. I was like.... 'Wham, that smells AMAZING, im so excited (again) to eat it!!!' then came the time to hEAT THE SAUCE I chuck it in with the mushrooms so they'd be nice n evenly coated, you kno,, yum !!, but my god it was awful.... literally smells like hot sick i cant stand it plz dont buy this not ever im so sorry to the sauce and the people who make it but my senses are more offended than you could ever be.

New label (OK) new recipe (not OK)

2 stars

The sauce has been re-labelled, and the recipe has changed (for the worse). What used to be a moderately hot sauce (two chilli symbols) is now much hotter (three chillis). On reading the label, I also note that it contains anchovy extract, and I have a mild fish intolerance. I was not aware of this being in the old version of the sauce. The new label doesn't indicate that this is a new recipe. We used to really enjoy this sauce, but won't be buying it again - it's now too hot, and I'm concerned that it has a small amount of an ingredient that could do me harm.

Tastes lovely

5 stars

Great price and great taste

