Paulaner Munich Hell Lager 500Ml

Paulaner Munich Hell Lager 500Ml
£ 2.00
£4.00/litre

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brewed in accordance with the Bavarian purity law of 1516.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.9% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store cool and dark.

Name and address

  • Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe GmbH & Co. KGaA,
  • Ohlmüllerstr. 42,
  • 81541 München,
  • Germany.
  • www.paulaner.com

Return to

  • Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe GmbH & Co. KGaA,
  • Ohlmüllerstr. 42,
  • 81541 München,
  • Germany.
  • www.paulaner.com

Net Contents

0.5l ℮

