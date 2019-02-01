By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Westons Wyld Wood Organic Cider 3L

5(1)Write a review
Westons Wyld Wood Organic Cider 3L
£ 7.35
£2.45/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Organic Medium Dry Still Cider
  • Organic cider crafted in Herefordshire using apples grown in Soil Association Certified orchards
  • Organic simply means our cider is produced without the use of pesticides, or fertilisers. It's great news for local wildlife, including 11 our friend the Noble Chafer beetle.
  • We have 43 acres of organic orchards surrounding our Westons Cider Mill in Much Marcle, Herefordshire.
  • Farm animals are free to roam in our organic orchards, but we do have to shoo them out before the harvest starts!
  • This cider is gluten free and vegan friendly - hoorah!
  • In the organic orchards of the Wye Valley, nature is in charge. It has been ever since Westons set up home here in Much Marcle, way back in 1880.
  • When our harvest begins, we open the gates of our Cider Mill to tractors and trailers stuffed to the brim with juicy apples. Grown in Soil Association Certified organic orchards in local Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and Worcestershire, these orchards are home to our friend, the Nobel Chafer beetle. The ageing wood of the apple trees and absence of pesticides means our organic orchards provide a safe haven for this handsome beetle, which is becoming increasingly rare.
  • Once the apples are picked, washed and pressed, our fifth generation family cider-maker blends them to create a full bodied and fruity cider, with a rich oak finish.
  • Organic
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians vegans & coeliacs
  • Pack size: 3000ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Alcohol Units

18

ABV

6% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

When stored chilled, this cider will keep up for up to 6 weeks after opening.Best before - see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ,

Return to

  • H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
  • The Bounds,
  • Much Marcle,
  • Ledbury,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR8 2NQ,
  • England.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

3l ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Stink fest!

5 stars

What a beauty mate, this one slides down like a pig on a greased trampoline. Fair dinkum!

Usually bought next

Old Rosie Scrumpy Cider 2L Bottle

£ 5.00
£2.50/litre

Tesco Mulled Wine 75Cl

£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Offer

Tesco Fruity Red Box Wine 3L

£ 14.50
£3.63/75cl

Hardys Crest Cabernet Shiraz Merlot 75Cl

£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here