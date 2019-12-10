By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 350Ml

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 350Ml
£ 1.80
£5.15/litre

Offer

Product Description

  • Beer
  • This American craft beer is a living product best stored cold and enjoyed when fresh.
  • Handcrafted ale
  • Purest ingredients
  • Finest quality
  • Family owned, operated & argued over
  • Pack size: 350ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley

Alcohol Units

1.99

ABV

5.6% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Chilled

Storage

Store chilled

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled
  • Fresh seal cap use bottle opener

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.,
  • Chico,
  • CA.
  • Mills River,
  • NC,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.,
  • W4 2QB,
  • UK.
  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • Dublin 11,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.,
  • W4 2QB,
  • UK.
  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • Dublin 11,
  • Ireland.
  • www.sierranevada.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

355ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

A strong pale ale, now on draft in some London Pub

5 stars

A strong pale ale, now on draft in some London Pubs.

