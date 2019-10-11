By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gravy Bites Treats For Dogs 400G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Gravy Bites Treats For Dogs 400G
£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Product Description

  • Gravy Bites Biscuit Treats
  • We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your dog.
  • Gravy Bite Treats A complementary pet food for dogs. Developed with leading pet food nutritionists We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your dog.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

COMPOSITION: Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Vegetables, Minerals, Various Sugars.

ADDITIVES:

Sensory Additives: Flavourings.

Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 5000IU, Vitamin D3 500IU, Vitamin E 30mg, Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Iron (Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 20mg, Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 5mg, Manganese (Manganese (II) Oxide) 3mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.5mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.05mg.

ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 12%, Crude Fibre 2%, Fat Content 9%, Inorganic Matter 4.5%

Calories: 355kcal per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude protein12%
Crude oils and fats9%
Crude fibre2%
Crude ash4.5%
Moisture10%

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

My golden labrador loves these gravy bones good pr

5 stars

My golden labrador loves these gravy bones good price aswell

My dog thinks they are scrumptious!

5 stars

My dog loves them and gobbles them up, looking for more. The scent of them really does smell like gravy, so they are as described. For the price, they are excellent value for money and my dog prefers these over the Pedigree brand ones.

Delicious for dogs

5 stars

My dog Lady loves these and I've finally found something she will come back too me for and she even brings her ball back as well. Highly recommended

Great value for money

5 stars

These are excellent value for money. My dog, a bichon frise, absolutely adores them. They don't go soft once opened and store well in their original packaging.

