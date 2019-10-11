Tesco Gravy Bites Treats For Dogs 400G

My golden labrador loves these gravy bones good pr
My golden labrador loves these gravy bones good price aswell
My dog thinks they are scrumptious!
My dog loves them and gobbles them up, looking for more. The scent of them really does smell like gravy, so they are as described. For the price, they are excellent value for money and my dog prefers these over the Pedigree brand ones.
Delicious for dogs
My dog Lady loves these and I've finally found something she will come back too me for and she even brings her ball back as well. Highly recommended
Great value for money
These are excellent value for money. My dog, a bichon frise, absolutely adores them. They don't go soft once opened and store well in their original packaging.