By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ingredient Lime Juice 250Ml

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Ingredient Lime Juice 250Ml
£ 0.85
£3.40/litre
One teaspoon
  • Energy5kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 94kJ / 22kcal

Product Description

  • Lime juice from concentrate.
  • Sharp and zingy Made with Key limes, great for salad dressings.
  • Sharp and zingy
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Lime Juice From Concentrate ( Water, Concentrated Lime Juice), Lime Oil, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

50 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy94kJ / 22kcal5kJ / 1kcal
Fat0.1g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.1g
Sugars0.9g0.0g
Fibre0.1g0.0g
Protein0.3g0.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 50 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

where has the KTC lime juice gone? i certainly won

1 stars

where has the KTC lime juice gone? i certainly won't be buying this instead.

It's just what it says it is!

5 stars

Cap has a dripper making it easy to adds splash of lime to anything. Tastes as expected and a good price.

Excellent taste

5 stars

I bought this product as I like a dash of lime in my tonic water, buying limes often was expensive since their was always waste. I have to say, I love this, it’s easy, convenient, tasty and economic.

Great taste

5 stars

Great for Margaritas

Great product

5 stars

Difficult to find in supermarkets. Great with salmon and other fish.

Too much spills out everytime

2 stars

The flavour is ok but tastes a little unnatural. I thought I'd give it a try as my usual brand is no longer stocked. I thought the price was reasonable too. The top is often difficult to unscrew so I must remember not to tighten like I usually do for other bottles. The main reason I gave this product 2 stars is the poor design in which the juice is dispensed. No matter how careful I try, I always end up using twice as much than I want. The over wide slit at the top of the bottle needs to be redesigned. Until this problem is addressed I will not be buying this again.

Usually bought next

Tesco Lemon Juice 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Tesco Ingredient Lemon Juice 250Ml

£ 0.60
£0.24/100ml

Tesco Fresh Cut Coriander 30G

£ 0.70
£0.23/10g

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here