Tesco Ingredient Lime Juice 250Ml

where has the KTC lime juice gone? i certainly won't be buying this instead.
It's just what it says it is!
Cap has a dripper making it easy to adds splash of lime to anything. Tastes as expected and a good price.
Excellent taste
I bought this product as I like a dash of lime in my tonic water, buying limes often was expensive since their was always waste. I have to say, I love this, it’s easy, convenient, tasty and economic.
Great taste
Great for Margaritas
Great product
Difficult to find in supermarkets. Great with salmon and other fish.
Too much spills out everytime
The flavour is ok but tastes a little unnatural. I thought I'd give it a try as my usual brand is no longer stocked. I thought the price was reasonable too. The top is often difficult to unscrew so I must remember not to tighten like I usually do for other bottles. The main reason I gave this product 2 stars is the poor design in which the juice is dispensed. No matter how careful I try, I always end up using twice as much than I want. The over wide slit at the top of the bottle needs to be redesigned. Until this problem is addressed I will not be buying this again.