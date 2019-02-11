Tesco 50% Less Sodium Salt 350G

Great in the shaker
Not really noticeable in low amounts, such as shaking on food, but is horrible for cooking with ~ adding to home-made soups and sauces for example.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 0kJ / 0kcal
Potassium Chloride (51%), Salt (48%), Anti-caking Agents (Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Ferrocyanide).
Store in a cool dry place.
Packed in the U.K.
280 Servings
Tube. Card widely recycled
350g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|One-quarter of a teaspoon (1.25g) contains
|Energy
|0kJ / 0kcal
|0kJ / 0kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|47.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
This product contains potassium chloride.People with heart or kidney problems should consult their doctors before using this product.
