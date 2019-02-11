By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 50% Less Sodium Salt 350G

£ 1.00
£2.86/kg
One-quarter of a teaspoon contains
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 0kJ / 0kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced sodium salt
  • 50% less Sodium than standard table salt
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Potassium Chloride (51%), Salt (48%), Anti-caking Agents (Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Ferrocyanide).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

280 Servings

Warnings

  • This product contains potassium chloride.People with heart or kidney problems should consult their doctors before using this product.

Recycling info

Tube. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsOne-quarter of a teaspoon (1.25g) contains
Energy0kJ / 0kcal0kJ / 0kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt47.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

This product contains potassium chloride.People with heart or kidney problems should consult their doctors before using this product.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Great in the shaker

3 stars

Not really noticeable in low amounts, such as shaking on food, but is horrible for cooking with ~ adding to home-made soups and sauces for example.

