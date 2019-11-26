Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

When I opened it there was a chick inside other th
When I opened it there was a chick inside other than that they were ok
Great versatile form of protein.
These eggs are a good size and excellent colour in both the shell and, more importantly, the yoke. They have a lovely flavour and are a versatile form of protein suitable for all the family. Great for baking, frying, boiling or adding to a salad as hard boiled egg. I also like these curried with a few sultanas added in the curry sauce.
Great quality So versatile
I changed my egg choice after using for many years
I changed my egg choice after using for many years the 10 mixed size eggs because they were no longer value for money but these have got to be the smallest medium-sized eggs I have ever seen it takes 2 eggs to make a sandwich and even then the bread is not covered looks like eggs are off the shopping list. I am a pensioner.
These eggs are small, I weighed one and it was 50 grames which makes it a small egg not medium
love them
great eggs
YELLOW/ORANGE - egg yokes at last!
I would like to thank Tesco for their beautiful YELLOW/ORANGE yoked eggs. Only been like it for a while but makes such a difference to home cooking and baking. So well done keep it up
Unhappy hens
I always bought these eggs but lately they are not so good. The shells are very thin (no good for boiled eggs) and they crack easily. These may be free range but I think they come from unhappy hens.
Not pleased
Not happy with the egg size, they are so small for a medium size eggs. I bought them recently because I needed eggs to use but they were not a good size. Also because I have had issues with them with online customers service and didn’t want to start another argument.