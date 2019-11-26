By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.69
£0.14/each
Product Description

  • medium class A free range eggs.
  • More information at egginfo.co.uk
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted British Farms. Our freshly laid eggs come from selected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barn overnight
  • Carefully selected by farmers from free roaming hens.
  • Carefully selected from trusted Scottish farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Consumer advice - to maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

12 x Eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne typical medium egg (58g)
Energy547kJ / 131kcal277kJ / 67kcal
Fat9.0g4.6g
Saturates2.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g6.4g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

9 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

When I opened it there was a chick inside other th

1 stars

When I opened it there was a chick inside other than that they were ok

Great versatile form of protein.

5 stars

These eggs are a good size and excellent colour in both the shell and, more importantly, the yoke. They have a lovely flavour and are a versatile form of protein suitable for all the family. Great for baking, frying, boiling or adding to a salad as hard boiled egg. I also like these curried with a few sultanas added in the curry sauce.

Great quality So versatile

5 stars

Great quality So versatile

I changed my egg choice after using for many years

2 stars

I changed my egg choice after using for many years the 10 mixed size eggs because they were no longer value for money but these have got to be the smallest medium-sized eggs I have ever seen it takes 2 eggs to make a sandwich and even then the bread is not covered looks like eggs are off the shopping list. I am a pensioner.

These eggs are small, I weighed one and it was 50

2 stars

These eggs are small, I weighed one and it was 50 grames which makes it a small egg not medium

love them

5 stars

great eggs

YELLOW/ORANGE - egg yokes at last!

5 stars

I would like to thank Tesco for their beautiful YELLOW/ORANGE yoked eggs. Only been like it for a while but makes such a difference to home cooking and baking. So well done keep it up

Unhappy hens

2 stars

I always bought these eggs but lately they are not so good. The shells are very thin (no good for boiled eggs) and they crack easily. These may be free range but I think they come from unhappy hens.

Not pleased

2 stars

Not happy with the egg size, they are so small for a medium size eggs. I bought them recently because I needed eggs to use but they were not a good size. Also because I have had issues with them with online customers service and didn’t want to start another argument.

