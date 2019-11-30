Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

Tasty
My husband says he likes eating them.
poor value
the yolks are tiny more like small eggs than large very poor value
Best eggs ever
I have tried many other supermarkets for free range eggs but Tesco ones are the best quality and size I have come across.
This product is an absolute ‘must have’ in the kit
This product is an absolute ‘must have’ in the kitchen. It can be made into so many things! They’re rich in (nutrients) proteins, vitamins and minerals. So, you should really try to eat this, it’s very good to increase the effects of sports/exercise and it’s healthy. But how do you eat it, you might wonder. Well, it’s very easy. Tap it against a hard surface to break the shell, then pour the insides in a pan to fry it, or you can mix it with other ingredients to become cake, brownies, pancakes and many other foods. But eating it is not the only thing you can do with it, no no, it gets even better. You can use them as a facial product, hair conditioner, a hangover cure, a leather cleaner and the most important things; if you breed it, you get a chicken. Now, the name of this amazing product is ‘egg’. I mean, that’s such a good name for such a wonderful product, don’t you think? They’re so cheap and practical so don’t you dare to hesitate and go get your eggs already! Discovery of the century, I call this.
nice and not expen
Excellent product
Fresh, making cakes, omelettes scotch eggs etc
great product
OK eggs.
Eggs all look identical, same shade, same odd little stick out speckles on top of each egg. Always taste good and yolk is nice and bright, but I do think there diets must be not as good as they could be
cheap for a reason
not great quality. Cheap for a reason. The shells always split when boiling
Fresh as home laid eggs .
Bought these eggs to make sandwiches for afternoon tea , not being a regular egg eater myself , Wow I was amazed at the colour of the yolks , only ever had eggs as fresh once before when a friend brought some from her own hens . Made divine egg mayo sandwiches .