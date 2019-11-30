By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

4(22)Write a review
Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack
£ 1.89
£0.16/each
  • Energy326kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 131kcal

Product Description

  • large class A free range eggs.
  • More information at egginfo.co.uk
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted British Farms. Our freshly laid eggs come from selected farms where hens are free to roam and forage on open pastures from dawn to dusk, and are safely housed in barn overnight
  • Carefully selected by farmers from free roaming hens.
  • Carefully selected from trusted Scottish farms
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality

Information

Storage

Consumer advice - to maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  
  
  
  

Net Contents

12 x Free Range Eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy547kJ / 131kcal326kJ / 78kcal
Fat9.0g5.4g
Saturates2.5g1.5g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.0g
Sugars0.0g0.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.6g7.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

22 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty

5 stars

My husband says he likes eating them.

poor value

2 stars

the yolks are tiny more like small eggs than large very poor value

Best eggs ever

5 stars

I have tried many other supermarkets for free range eggs but Tesco ones are the best quality and size I have come across.

This product is an absolute ‘must have’ in the kit

5 stars

This product is an absolute ‘must have’ in the kitchen. It can be made into so many things! They’re rich in (nutrients) proteins, vitamins and minerals. So, you should really try to eat this, it’s very good to increase the effects of sports/exercise and it’s healthy. But how do you eat it, you might wonder. Well, it’s very easy. Tap it against a hard surface to break the shell, then pour the insides in a pan to fry it, or you can mix it with other ingredients to become cake, brownies, pancakes and many other foods. But eating it is not the only thing you can do with it, no no, it gets even better. You can use them as a facial product, hair conditioner, a hangover cure, a leather cleaner and the most important things; if you breed it, you get a chicken. Now, the name of this amazing product is ‘egg’. I mean, that’s such a good name for such a wonderful product, don’t you think? They’re so cheap and practical so don’t you dare to hesitate and go get your eggs already! Discovery of the century, I call this.

nice and not expen

3 stars



Excellent product

5 stars

Fresh, making cakes, omelettes scotch eggs etc

great product

4 stars



OK eggs.

3 stars

Eggs all look identical, same shade, same odd little stick out speckles on top of each egg. Always taste good and yolk is nice and bright, but I do think there diets must be not as good as they could be

cheap for a reason

2 stars

not great quality. Cheap for a reason. The shells always split when boiling

Fresh as home laid eggs .

5 stars

Bought these eggs to make sandwiches for afternoon tea , not being a regular egg eater myself , Wow I was amazed at the colour of the yolks , only ever had eggs as fresh once before when a friend brought some from her own hens . Made divine egg mayo sandwiches .

1-10 of 22 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

