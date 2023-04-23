Tesco Children's Paracetamol 2 Month Plus 100Ml
Pack size: 100ML
Packed in Republic of Ireland
100ml
Preparation and Usage
For oral use only. Dosage For the relief of fever after vaccination at 2, 3 and 4 months See the leaflet in the box Age 2-3 monthsDose Pain and other causes of fever- if your baby weighs over 4kg and was born after 37 weeks2.5ml If necessary, after 4-6 hours, give a second 2.5ml dose •Do not give to babies less than 2 months of age. •Leave at least 4 hours between doses. •Do not give more than 2 doses. This is to ensure that fever that may be due to a serious infection is quickly diagnosed. If your child is still feverish after two doses, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Children aged 3 months – 6 years Child's AgeHow Much How often (in 24 hours) 3-6 months2.5 ml 4 times 6-24 months5 ml 4 times 2-4 years7.5 ml (5 ml + 2.5 ml)4 times 4-6 years10 ml (5 ml + 5 ml)4 times •Do not give more than 4 doses in any 24 hour period. •Leave at least 4 hours between doses. •Do not give this medicine to your child for more than 3 days without speaking to your doctor or pharmacist. Instructions on Use Shake well for at least ten seconds before use. Do not overfill the spoon. Always use the spoon supplied with the pack. Never give more medicine than shown in the table. Do not give more medicine than the label tells you to. If your child does not get better, talk to your doctor. If your child is currently taking any other medicine consult your doctor before taking this product. For babies & children over 2 months Colour free & sugar free For relief of pain & fever Cherry flavour Read the enclosed leaflet. If your child is currently taking any other medicine, consult your doctor or pharmacist before taking this product.