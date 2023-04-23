Tesco Children's Paracetamol 2 Month Plus 100Ml

Label: For babies & children over 2 months Colour free & sugar free For relief of pain & fever Cherry flavour Carton: For babies & children over 2 months Colour free & sugar free For relief of pain & fever Cherry flavour

Pack size: 100ML

Produce of

Packed in Republic of Ireland

Net Contents

100ml

Preparation and Usage