Freederm Facial Cleanser 100Ml

- Soothing cleanser to gently remove dirt and impurities without over-drying or stripping the skin of its natural oils. It helps prevent future breakouts and leaves skin feeling calm and balanced.
- How It Works
- Our cleanser contains purifying antimicrobials to help reduce spot causing bacteria that lead to breakouts, with gentle effective cleanser to clean and nourish the skin.
- Removes impurities
- Prevent spots
- Moisturises and protects
- With antimicrobials
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ceteareth-20, Paraffinum Liquidum, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzalkonium Chloride, Chlorhexidine Dihydrochloride, Phenoxyethanol
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use
- Use morning and evening. Apply one to two pumps of cleanser and gently massage onto skin. Remove with a damp face cloth or rinse off with warm water.
Warnings
- Precautions
- For use on the skin only. Do not use if you are sensitive to chlorhexidine or experience irritation from any of the other ingredients. Avoid contact with eyes; if contact occurs rinse thoroughly with warm water.
Distributor address
- DDD Ltd,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK
Return to
- DDD Ltd,
- WD18 7JJ,
- UK
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
