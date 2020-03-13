By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 1L

4(19)Write a review
Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 1L
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 3 clear plastic food storage containers with lids
  • 1 litre capacity. H9xW15xD20cm
  • Freezer & dishwasher safe
  • - Pack of 3 clear plastic food storage containers with lids
  • - 1 litre capacity
  • - H9 x W15 x D20cm
  • - Freezer & dishwasher safe
  • Great for food on the go, Tesco Value food containers are ideal for the storage of various food items. In a pack of 3, each clear plastic container has a 1 litre capacity and comes complete with lid.
  • Freezer and dishwasher safe for added convenience, the food containers stack within each other for easy storage.

19 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Awful quality

1 stars

Terrible quality - lids do not fit boxes, so not fit for sealed storage purpose, a waste of money

I must have at least 12 of these containers now; t

5 stars

I must have at least 12 of these containers now; they are fantastic for storing food in. Never had any spillages & no issues freezing or microwaving either.

Lids fall off!

1 stars

The lids don’t even stay on!

Great & cheap

1 stars

Cheap containers but great product want to buy more reason for 1 star not happy their no longer available

Good product

4 stars

Although the size of this was given, it was a little on the large side for what I wanted

Exactly what I wanted

4 stars

Just the ticket ! The storage boxes were used to hold sweets for my version of a Selection box and my grandchildren loved them.

Nice product

5 stars

I always like this product.easy to store food in the fridge.

Just what we wanted

5 stars

Good reliable service as usual and quality as expected.

Kitchen storage

5 stars

Ideally suited for food and other kitchen storage

Good food storage

4 stars

Great for storing frozen food, great for leftovers, easy to clean

