Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 1L

Awful quality
Terrible quality - lids do not fit boxes, so not fit for sealed storage purpose, a waste of money
I must have at least 12 of these containers now; t
I must have at least 12 of these containers now; they are fantastic for storing food in. Never had any spillages & no issues freezing or microwaving either.
Lids fall off!
The lids don’t even stay on!
Great & cheap
Cheap containers but great product want to buy more reason for 1 star not happy their no longer available
Good product
Although the size of this was given, it was a little on the large side for what I wanted
Exactly what I wanted
Just the ticket ! The storage boxes were used to hold sweets for my version of a Selection box and my grandchildren loved them.
Nice product
I always like this product.easy to store food in the fridge.
Just what we wanted
Good reliable service as usual and quality as expected.
Kitchen storage
Ideally suited for food and other kitchen storage
Good food storage
Great for storing frozen food, great for leftovers, easy to clean