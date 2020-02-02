By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 600Ml

Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 600Ml
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 3 clear plastic food storage containers with lids
  • 600ml capacity
  • Freezer, microwave & dishwasher safe
  • This set of three clear plastic food containers with lids are ideal for the storage of smaller food items. Freezer, microwave and dishwasher safe, the containers stack neatly on top of each other and you can quickly see what's what inside.

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable for microwave and dishwasher

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Very good value for money.

5 stars

Great quality and very useful at a low price.

Two into three does go.

5 stars

Considering I live in the country where marmalade oranges come from and in the city, Valencia, which has the orange as its symbol, it's daft that the Spanish don't do marmalade. But then, they don't really do breakfast, either. So mine, Oxford Fine Cut, gets shipped from Blighty in these tubs. Two jars of marmalade fits perfectly in three tubs. The tubs are far lighter and impact resistant.

The lids fall off!

1 stars

The lids don’t stay on!

Value for money containers

4 stars

Low price for functional containers. The locking of the lid may be a little too tight.

Does the job, good price

5 stars

Great for leftovers, and excellent value for money. Seals well.

great product

4 stars

I bought two sets of these and was a little worried about the capacity. I am doing the 21 day fix diet and the containers are the perfect size to hold the food and the perfect size and shape to fit into my handbag each day for work. Downside... I accidently didn't wash one of the containers straight away. When I got home, it had already started taking on the bad smell. The smell washed right out, but it does mean I have to rinse the container out ASAP even though I'm usually out and about during my working day.

Sturdy and good value

5 stars

I use and re-use these containers in my freezer. They are very robust.

Home made lunches

5 stars

Perfect size for one lunch portion and stack in the freezer easily.

Great value

5 stars

Does what it says on the tin! Three food containers for a very low price - treat value.

Surprisingly good

5 stars

I didn't expect much from these as they are so cheap, but I was pleasantly surprised. They are strong and the lids fit well and so far they have survived the freezer very well. I will be buying more of these containers

