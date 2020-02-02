Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 600Ml

Very good value for money.
Great quality and very useful at a low price.
Two into three does go.
Considering I live in the country where marmalade oranges come from and in the city, Valencia, which has the orange as its symbol, it's daft that the Spanish don't do marmalade. But then, they don't really do breakfast, either. So mine, Oxford Fine Cut, gets shipped from Blighty in these tubs. Two jars of marmalade fits perfectly in three tubs. The tubs are far lighter and impact resistant.
The lids fall off!
The lids don’t stay on!
Value for money containers
Low price for functional containers. The locking of the lid may be a little too tight.
Does the job, good price
Great for leftovers, and excellent value for money. Seals well.
great product
I bought two sets of these and was a little worried about the capacity. I am doing the 21 day fix diet and the containers are the perfect size to hold the food and the perfect size and shape to fit into my handbag each day for work. Downside... I accidently didn't wash one of the containers straight away. When I got home, it had already started taking on the bad smell. The smell washed right out, but it does mean I have to rinse the container out ASAP even though I'm usually out and about during my working day.
Sturdy and good value
I use and re-use these containers in my freezer. They are very robust.
Home made lunches
Perfect size for one lunch portion and stack in the freezer easily.
Great value
Does what it says on the tin! Three food containers for a very low price - treat value.
Surprisingly good
I didn't expect much from these as they are so cheap, but I was pleasantly surprised. They are strong and the lids fit well and so far they have survived the freezer very well. I will be buying more of these containers