Tesco Basics Foodsavers 3 Pack 250Ml

The lids fall off!
The lids don’t stay on!
Good value
I bought these and they have been great for freezing leftover food
Small containers that are good for liquids as the lid is a tight fit. Good value too
Perfect for baby food
Bought these to batch cook meals for my grandson and they are absolutely ideal, holding just the right amount.
Great value for money
Excellent quality for the price, does the job, what more could one ask?
Brilliant!
These containers are a brilliant size for grapes in a lunch box and for portions of bolognese or curry for the kids.
good service and product
bought these tubs to make batch small meals for a 1 year old and freeze. good quality and the tubs will be used again fast delivery and 3 reusable tubs for a £1! What more could you want
Great pois with a good lid
I had been looking for a number of small pots for storing pureed food. I needed about 30 and what I found available were very expensive for that number, I found these in the store but there were only a few. I ordered more on line and have found them ideal for the job.
Would highly recommend
I bought these to store home made baby food and to carry the kids snacks - I initially bought one set as I didn't think they would be very good for the price. I love them - they are sturdy and just as good as more expensive containers They are so good I've also bought the 1litre containers to store our leftovers. Would highly recommend.
Excellent Buy
Basic kitchen item but durable and ideal for food storage