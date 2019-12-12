Tesco Giant Mango Each

- Energy224kJ 53kcal3%
Product Description
- Mango.
- Hand picked Harvested in the morning from tropical groves to be sweet and juicy
Information
Ingredients
Mango
Storage
Allow fruit to ripen at room temperature. Refrigerate ripe fruit.
Produce of
Produce of Brazil, Burkina Faso, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Gambia, Guinea, Israel, Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire), Mali, Nicaragua, Peru, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Spain, Ghana, Egypt
Preparation and Usage
Wash before use.
To prepare your mango
1) Sit the mango stem-end down.
2) Using a sharp knife, carefully cut either side of the stone to remove the 'cheeks'.
3) Place the cheeks skin side down and score a grid into the yellow flesh.
4) Turn inside out to reveal the delicious golden cubes.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
various
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 Typical slices of mango (80g)
|Energy
|280kJ / 66kcal
|224kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.1g
|11.3g
|Sugars
|13.8g
|11.0g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.1g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|37.0mg (46%NRV)
|30.0mg (38%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
