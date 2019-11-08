Mission Deli. Wrap Wheat And White 8 Pack

Nothing different
Nothing special. I was hoping it would taste different from the supermarket own brand wraps but alas not.
These wraps are very good.
We buy these wraps to make mexican style fajitas and lunch time wraps. These wraps are very good. They taste nice and they last. There are two sizes to choose from. Read the description before placing an order.
waste of money
the first packet i bought was very good in wrap size the second packet i have bought is minuscule, and fit for children only. very disappointed.