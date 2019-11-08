By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mission Deli. Wrap Wheat And White 8 Pack

Mission Deli. Wrap Wheat And White 8 Pack
£ 1.60
£0.20/each

Product Description

  • 8 Wheat Flour Tortilla Wraps with the Added Goodness of Wheatgerm and Fibre
  • For full recipes visit missionwraps.co.uk
  • Welcome to the Mission Deli
  • We are the family company that has been baking quality wraps around the world since 1948. Starting from an authentic recipe in the heart of Mexico we have been perfecting their softness, making them ideal for all kinds of delicious fillings. Make your lunch less ordinary- go Deli style everyday!
  • For more tasty lunches try some other wraps from our range including Original and Mediterranean Herb
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Super soft
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Wheat Fibre (4.5%), Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Wheat Germ (0.9%), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Acid (Malic Acid), Flavouring, Flour Treatment agent (L-Cysteine Hydrochloride)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing: Freeze immediately and use within 3 months. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once opened, re-close at seam and use within 2 days Best Before: see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: We love our wraps warm. Remove from packaging and heat up to make wonderful hot wraps, burritos or quesadillas.

Grill
Instructions: Grill each wrap for 10-15 seconds each side.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Dry fry each wrap for 10-15 seconds each side.

Net Contents

8 x Wraps

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper wrapReference Intake for AdultsReference Intake per wrap
Energy 1260 kJ771 kJ8400kJ/771 kJ/
-299 kcal183 kcal2000kcal183 kcal
Total Fat 6.9g4.2g70g4.2g
(of which saturates)2.9g1.8g20g1.8g
Carbohydrate 50.0g30.6g260g30.6g
(of which sugars)3.4g2.1g90g2.1g
Fibre 3.6g2.2g24g2.2g
Protein 7.5g4.6g50g4.6g
Salt 1.45g0.89g6g0.89g
Nothing different

3 stars

Nothing special. I was hoping it would taste different from the supermarket own brand wraps but alas not.

These wraps are very good.

5 stars

We buy these wraps to make mexican style fajitas and lunch time wraps. These wraps are very good. They taste nice and they last. There are two sizes to choose from. Read the description before placing an order.

waste of money

1 stars

the first packet i bought was very good in wrap size the second packet i have bought is minuscule, and fit for children only. very disappointed.

