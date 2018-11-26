Relentless Origin 500Ml

I love it
It tastes like nectre of the gods
Carbonated Water, Sucrose, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Colour (Caramel E150d), Caffeine (0.03%), Flavourings, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Guarana Seed Extract (0.005%)
Store in a cool dry place.Best before - See bottom of can
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|92kJ
|461kJ
|-
|22kcal
|108kcal (5%)
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|31g (12%)
|Of which sugars
|4.8g
|24g (27%)
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.7g (12%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|3.2mg (20%)
|16mg (100%)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|1.7mg (28%)
|8.5mg (142%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.3mg (20%)
|1.5mg (107%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.4µg (15%)
|2.0µg (80%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|** Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consumer responsibly
