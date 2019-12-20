Tesco Nappy Bags 300

Excellent product
Brilliant value,multi uses
These have many uses,we use them for scooping poop from cat litter tray,I hang one on my table (I am permanently confined to bed) as a very handy little rubbish bag,they big enough to hold my adult size pee pads also gave some to daughters to use as sick bags for travel sick kids and worked well.Have used these for ages without a problem
Work just fine.
Work just fine. To all the people stating these should be biodegradable: that's pointless unless the nappy you put in them is also biogradable (and the vast majority are not). If you use biodegradable nappies, then use compostable food bin liners instead.
Ok but upsetting that not biodegradable.
Please make all your bags biodegradable. I use as poop scoop bags for cat litter tray. They are a bit thin, but a good price.
PLEASE MAKE THEM BIODEGRADABLE
I always buy these bags but I really, really wish you'd make them biodegradable. There is no excuse.
MUST BE BIODEGRADABLE
Rather worryingly these appeared to have taken the place of bags that were fully biodegradable. This makes no sense in the modern world. BIODEGRADABLE please.
Save money!!!
Good quality value for money does the job!!highly recommended
Very good value
Very good and hygeinic very useful as doggie bags and the right price
Great Item!!
Great product! Guess that's why you discontinued it. I miss the old Tesco, the store that was affordable!
Excellent value
These are great, and well priced. We use them for dog poo and baby poo.