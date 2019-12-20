By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Nappy Bags 300

4.5(31)Write a review
Tesco Nappy Bags 300
£ 0.35
£0.00/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 300 nappy bags
  • Pleasantly fragranced to neutralise odours
  • Each bag measures approximately 29x30cm
  • Tesco Everyday Value 300 Nappy Bags
  • Quantity: 240
  • Nappy Size: Pack Size

Information

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Pull out a nappy bag from the pack. Place soiled nappy, wipes and cotton wool in the bag. Tie the handles together to close the bag. Dispose of with normal household waste. Approximate bag size 290 x 310 mm (including handle)

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

31 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product

5 stars

Excellent product

Brilliant value,multi uses

5 stars

These have many uses,we use them for scooping poop from cat litter tray,I hang one on my table (I am permanently confined to bed) as a very handy little rubbish bag,they big enough to hold my adult size pee pads also gave some to daughters to use as sick bags for travel sick kids and worked well.Have used these for ages without a problem

Work just fine.

5 stars

Work just fine. To all the people stating these should be biodegradable: that's pointless unless the nappy you put in them is also biogradable (and the vast majority are not). If you use biodegradable nappies, then use compostable food bin liners instead.

Ok but upsetting that not biodegradable.

3 stars

Please make all your bags biodegradable. I use as poop scoop bags for cat litter tray. They are a bit thin, but a good price.

PLEASE MAKE THEM BIODEGRADABLE

3 stars

I always buy these bags but I really, really wish you'd make them biodegradable. There is no excuse.

MUST BE BIODEGRADABLE

1 stars

Rather worryingly these appeared to have taken the place of bags that were fully biodegradable. This makes no sense in the modern world. BIODEGRADABLE please.

Save money!!!

5 stars

Good quality value for money does the job!!highly recommended

Very good value

5 stars

Very good and hygeinic very useful as doggie bags and the right price

Great Item!!

5 stars

Great product! Guess that's why you discontinued it. I miss the old Tesco, the store that was affordable!

Excellent value

5 stars

These are great, and well priced. We use them for dog poo and baby poo.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Spring Force Toilet Tissue 9 Roll

£ 2.10
£0.12/100sheet

Tesco Essentials Fragrance Free Baby Wipes 72 Pack

£ 0.45
£0.01/each

Springforce Regular Tissues 225 Sheets

£ 0.80
£0.36/100sheet

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here