Tesco Everyday Value Cr-106R Clock Radio

Annoying!
How nice it would have been if it had instructions with it! Managed to set the time, eventually, using my knowledge from previous clocks. However, accidentally set an alarm (don't know how) which goes off at 6.04pm every day!!! Pressed every button until it turned off - but not permanently so will have to buy a new one. I can see that others are pleased with it, and had instructions, so this is definitely going to be a "marmite" product. I Hate It!!
Resetting time.
Had some electrical work done yesterday and can't now reset the alarm to the correct time so it looks as if I'll have to buy a new one.
Great value for money
Good little alarm clock and even greater value for money
Long lasting
Great light up display and choice between alarm and radio
Does the job!
Small, compact, good display, loud alarm - good if you just need something small to wake you up!
Good price/quality
Does what it is supposed to do. And is one of the cheapest we found online.
Great features, great rafio
Excellent radio , would definitely recommend, so easy to use
GOOD QUALITY PRODUCT FOR THE PRICE - HAPPY WITH PURCHASE
Good value
I bought this for my daily alarm clock. Good value. Not that easy to set functions, I have to keep the instructions under it for when I need to change alarm times etc!