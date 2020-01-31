By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Everyday Value Cr-106R Clock Radio
£ 7.95
£7.95/each

Product Description

  • Built-in AM/FM tuner
  • Alarm and snooze settings
  • LED display
  • - Digital tuning AM/FM;
  • - Built-in 1x full range speaker;
  • - Alarm clock
  • 0.6” Red LED Dual Alarm Clock Radio w/ Built-in Mono Speaker

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Annoying!

1 stars

How nice it would have been if it had instructions with it! Managed to set the time, eventually, using my knowledge from previous clocks. However, accidentally set an alarm (don't know how) which goes off at 6.04pm every day!!! Pressed every button until it turned off - but not permanently so will have to buy a new one. I can see that others are pleased with it, and had instructions, so this is definitely going to be a "marmite" product. I Hate It!!

Resetting time.

3 stars

Had some electrical work done yesterday and can't now reset the alarm to the correct time so it looks as if I'll have to buy a new one.

Great value for money

5 stars

Good little alarm clock and even greater value for money

Long lasting

5 stars

Great light up display and choice between alarm and radio

Does the job!

4 stars

Small, compact, good display, loud alarm - good if you just need something small to wake you up!

Good price/quality

5 stars

Does what it is supposed to do. And is one of the cheapest we found online.

Great features, great rafio

5 stars

Excellent radio , would definitely recommend, so easy to use

Tesco CR106R AM/FM Clock Radio - Black

5 stars

GOOD QUALITY PRODUCT FOR THE PRICE - HAPPY WITH PURCHASE

Good value

4 stars

I bought this for my daily alarm clock. Good value. Not that easy to set functions, I have to keep the instructions under it for when I need to change alarm times etc!

