Tesco Brown Flaxseeds 250G

Tesco Brown Flaxseeds 250G
£ 1.10
£4.40/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy518kJ 125kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.5g
    14%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2073kJ / 502kcal

Product Description

  • Brown Flaxseeds.
  • HIGH IN OMEGA 3 Harvested at the peak of the season for a crisp, mildly nutty flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the tab provided and consume within 1 month and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning : Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Packing. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2073kJ / 502kcal518kJ / 125kcal
Fat37.9g9.5g
Saturates3.9g1.0g
Carbohydrate8.3g2.1g
Sugars1.3g0.3g
Fibre23.0g5.8g
Protein20.3g5.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning : Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

