Tesco Sesame Seeds 300G

Tesco Sesame Seeds 300G
£ 2.30
£7.67/kg

Per 25g
  • Energy649kJ 157kcal
    8%
  • Fat14.1g
    20%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2595kJ / 629kcal

Product Description

  • Sesame seeds.
  • HIGH IN IRON Harvested at the peak of the season for a rich, nutty flavour
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened reseal bag using the tab provided.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy2595kJ / 629kcal649kJ / 157kcal
Fat56.4g14.1g
Saturates8.3g2.1g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.4g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre11.3g2.8g
Protein23.1g5.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

The packaging not suitable it’s tears on opening product spills

3 stars

See above

