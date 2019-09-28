Tesco Organic Squeezy Clear Honey 340G

This is the nicest honey I have had. It is caramel
This is the nicest honey I have had. It is caramely and not oversweet. Just lovely.
Good flavour
This is a good organic all round use honey. Good to have as a stock item. We really like this Tesco product
Tastes great but would prefer glass jar.
I really like this product tastes great and reasonably priced. My son loves it too. My only issue is that I am trying to cut down on waste and especially plastic. I would love if this came in glass container.
tasty
i am happy with product i keep ordering it :)