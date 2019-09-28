By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Squeezy Clear Honey 340G

4.5(4)Write a review
Tesco Organic Squeezy Clear Honey 340G
£ 3.00
£0.88/100g
Each tablespoon
  • Energy208kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.1
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1
    0%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1386kJ / 326kcal

Product Description

  • Organic honey.
  SWEET & FRUITY Sourced from organic agriculture and certified by the Soil Association Our honey supplier specially selects honey from all over the world to produce a pure and natural blend that is consistent in flavour, colour, aroma and texture all year round.
  • SWEET & FRUITY Sourced from organic agriculture and certified by the Soil Association
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature. Do not refrigerate. Crystallisation may occur if stored incorrectly. If this happens, place the bottle in warm water.

Produce of

Produce of non-EU, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach tablespoon (15g)
Energy1386kJ / 326kcal208kJ / 49kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate81.0g12.2g
Sugars81.0g12.2g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein0.5g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Unsuitable for infants under twelve months of age.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is the nicest honey I have had. It is caramel

5 stars

This is the nicest honey I have had. It is caramely and not oversweet. Just lovely.

Good flavour

4 stars

This is a good organic all round use honey. Good to have as a stock item. We really like this Tesco product

Tastes great but would prefer glass jar.

4 stars

I really like this product tastes great and reasonably priced. My son loves it too. My only issue is that I am trying to cut down on waste and especially plastic. I would love if this came in glass container.

tasty

5 stars

i am happy with product i keep ordering it :)

