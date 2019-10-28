By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Just Ham Sandwich

Tesco Just Ham Sandwich
Product Description

  • Reformed ham with added water and butter in white bread.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • JUST HAM & BUTTER Our chefs' recipe layers wafer thin slices of unsmoked ham on lightly buttered bread. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • JUST HAM & BUTTER
  • Just ham & butter
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Reformed Ham with Added Water (33%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Butter (Milk), Salt, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy933kJ / 222kcal1129kJ / 268kcal
Fat7.0g8.5g
Saturates3.5g4.2g
Carbohydrate27.1g32.8g
Sugars2.8g3.4g
Fibre1.2g1.5g
Protein12.0g14.5g
Salt1.1g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Great Sandwich. 10/10*

5 stars

Great Ham. Tasty re-fridgerated soft , buttery bread. 5 Stars.

