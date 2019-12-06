By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Long Life 9V 2 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Long Life 9V 2 Pack
£ 4.75
£2.38/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 2
  • Extra long life alkaline battery
  • Ideal for high-drain devices
  • These long life 9V alkaline batteries come in a pack of 2.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tesco batteries the best deal

5 stars

Use them for multimeters. Excellent. Avoid Energiser - poor quality and short working life. Duracell very expensive but otherwise excellent. Best deal is Tesco's own.

Usually bought next

Tesco Extra Long Life AA 12 Pack

£ 5.00
£0.42/each

Tesco Extra Long Life AAA 12 Pack

£ 5.00
£0.42/each

Energizer Max AA 12 Pack

£ 8.00
£0.67/each

Tesco Extra Long Life C 4 Pack

£ 6.00
£1.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here