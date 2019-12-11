Tesco Finest Meringue Nests 8S

Lovely and light
Just eaten the last 2 from a pack of these bought weeks ago. Kept them in a poly bag, and they were as lovely as the day they were bought. I like them with frozen, tinned or fresh fruit and some cream. Delicious.
grand
very nice anfresh/dry
Perfect!
These meringue nests are just how I like them, light and crumbly. Unlike others that are hard and chewy. I love mine with raspberries and cream!
easy and quick dessert
perfect with raspberries and cream
Scrumptious!
We regularly buy these to crumble with Strawberries and cream.
Good qiality merengue
Good qiality merengue