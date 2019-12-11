By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Meringue Nests 8S

4.5(6)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.13/each

Offer

One meringue nest
  • Energy235kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars12.9g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1681kJ / 396kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Meringue nests.
  • Made with British free range eggs and slow baked until perfectly light.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

8 x Meringue Nests

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne meringue nest (14g)
Energy1681kJ / 396kcal235kJ / 55kcal
Fat0.3g<0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate92.4g12.9g
Sugars92.1g12.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein5.8g0.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely and light

5 stars

Just eaten the last 2 from a pack of these bought weeks ago. Kept them in a poly bag, and they were as lovely as the day they were bought. I like them with frozen, tinned or fresh fruit and some cream. Delicious.

grand

5 stars

very nice anfresh/dry

Perfect!

5 stars

These meringue nests are just how I like them, light and crumbly. Unlike others that are hard and chewy. I love mine with raspberries and cream!

easy and quick dessert

5 stars

perfect with raspberries and cream

Scrumptious!

5 stars

We regularly buy these to crumble with Strawberries and cream.

Good qiality merengue

2 stars

Good qiality merengue

