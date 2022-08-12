Parker Ballpoint Pen Refill, Black Quinkflow Ink, 2 Count Refill your PARKER Ballpoint Pen with vibrant QUINKflow ink. Featuring a smooth, easy-writing style, the rich ink captures your thoughts brilliantly. Each refill is engineered for reliable writing performance. Use ink refills to replace existing PARKER ballpoint pen refills, or simply swap out the refill to change your ink color.

Parker® enhances and deepens your thinking to enable you to reach your full potential. George Parker believed it was always possible to make a better pen. It’s what drove him to patent his first leak-free fountain pen in 1888 and it’s the philosophy that motivates the constant refinement of Parker pens today. With a truly global footprint and with 130 years of expertise and innovation, Parker’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sourcing the best materials has ensured that each pen has always delivered the best writing experience for when it matters most and continues for generations to come. For better first thoughts, for better final drafts, for better thinking, it’s not just needed a pen, it’s a Parker.

Authentic Parker ink refills designed for Parker ballpoint pens PARKER QUINKflow ink offers consistently smooth writing on paper Beautifully pigmented ink captures your thoughts Medium tip for everyday writing All PARKER ballpoint refills are certified ISO 12757.2 and comply with Documentary Use standards for the handling and storage of documents during long periods of time.

Made in France