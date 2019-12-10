Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Excellent
I would definitely recommend. One of the best Sauvignon Blanc’s I have tasted for a long time . Great value when on offer, but that good I would buy full price
fresh & fruity
This is one of my favourite white wines you can drink as a casual drink or goes with any food must be served chilled for best flavour
Marlborough Wines
This is amongst my favourite Sauvignon Blanc wines from the NZ Marlborough Region.
Kiwi Gold
Oyster Bay is just about the best of all of New Zealand's Marlborough region Sauvignon blancs. Fantastic rich flavour and consistently fresh and fruity. It has an intensity of flavour that others don't quite reach. Terrific value and the consistency of the wine seems to be as good one year after year. Drink with whatever food you enjoy and it is just as good on its own.
Fresh and fruitful
Delightful wine, crisp, fresh and fulsome. A lasting, comfortable taste which delights my family.
A Treat from time to time
This is a more expensive wine than I normally buy so it is kept as a treat. It is very enjoyable with or without food
The Best Sauvignon Blanc There Is
There are lots of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc’ s on the market, but nothing beats this
Excellent
Very enjoyable wine which is good with or without food.
White and tasty
When I purchased this Oyster bay wine I was a bit apprehensive but on poring a glass and tasting my taste buds just jumped into action and never stopped . Just a great all round citrus flavour which lasts Just a pity Tescos never got in more at a great price
Excellent as always
This wine is always a pleasure to drink. Consistent with the type of NZ SB my palate loves...easy drinking, enjoyabale and quality at a reasonable price