Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

4.5(103)Write a review
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
  • Founding Member of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand.
  • Oyster Bay wines capture the special character of New Zealand
  • ...elegant, assertive wines with glorious fruit flavours
  • Oyster Bay captures the special character of New Zealand's cool climate viticulture...
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Delightfully aromatic tropical fruits with bright citrus tones and a refreshingly zesty finish.

Region of Origin

Marlborough

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Oyster Bay Wines New Zealand Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Michael Ivicevich

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Roter Veltliner, Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Grapes were destemmed and transferred to the tank presses, where the free-run juice was separated and the remaining fruit lightly pressed. Clarified juice was inoculated with a select range of yeasts for added complexity during fermentation in stainless steel tanks. A slow, temperature controlled fermentation at 12-14°C was undertaken. After a short period of yeast lees contact, the wine was racked for final blending and bottled young to retain the fresh, crisp and elegant varietal characters.

History

  • The wine that started it all. The first Oyster Bay. Which happened to win the best Sauvignon Blanc in the world. The philosophy of Oyster Bay is to produce fine, distinctly regional Super Premium wines that are elegant and assertive, with glorious fruit flavours. Oyster Bay produces wines from the renowned regions of Marlborough and Hawke's Bay.

Regional Information

  • Marlborough is New Zealand's largest and most renowned wine growing region. Characterised by a temperate, maritime climate, it produces intense, aromatic wines with trademark acidity. Flavours that are uniquely Marlborough, and undeniably Oyster Bay.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Oyster Bay Wines New Zealand Ltd,
  • 594 State Highway 63,
  • Renwick,
  • Marlborough 7204,
  • New Zealand.

Importer address

  • Delegat Europe Limited,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1LT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Delegat Europe Limited,
  • London,
  • EC4A 1LT,
  • UK.
  • www.oysterbaywines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

103 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent

5 stars

I would definitely recommend. One of the best Sauvignon Blanc’s I have tasted for a long time . Great value when on offer, but that good I would buy full price

fresh & fruity

5 stars

This is one of my favourite white wines you can drink as a casual drink or goes with any food must be served chilled for best flavour

Marlborough Wines

4 stars

This is amongst my favourite Sauvignon Blanc wines from the NZ Marlborough Region.

Kiwi Gold

5 stars

Oyster Bay is just about the best of all of New Zealand's Marlborough region Sauvignon blancs. Fantastic rich flavour and consistently fresh and fruity. It has an intensity of flavour that others don't quite reach. Terrific value and the consistency of the wine seems to be as good one year after year. Drink with whatever food you enjoy and it is just as good on its own.

Fresh and fruitful

5 stars

Delightful wine, crisp, fresh and fulsome. A lasting, comfortable taste which delights my family.

A Treat from time to time

4 stars

This is a more expensive wine than I normally buy so it is kept as a treat. It is very enjoyable with or without food

The Best Sauvignon Blanc There Is

5 stars

There are lots of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc’ s on the market, but nothing beats this

Excellent

5 stars

Very enjoyable wine which is good with or without food.

White and tasty

5 stars

When I purchased this Oyster bay wine I was a bit apprehensive but on poring a glass and tasting my taste buds just jumped into action and never stopped . Just a great all round citrus flavour which lasts Just a pity Tescos never got in more at a great price

Excellent as always

5 stars

This wine is always a pleasure to drink. Consistent with the type of NZ SB my palate loves...easy drinking, enjoyabale and quality at a reasonable price

1-10 of 103 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

