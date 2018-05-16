Cardini Caesar Dressing 250Ml

Product Description
- The original Caesar dressing
- In 1924 Caesar Cardini created the Caesar Salad and now you can too.
- No MSG added
- No preservatives
- Pack size: 250ml
Rapeseed Oil (62%), Water, Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Parmesan Cheese (Milk) (1%), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Worcester Sauce (contains Water, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Malt Vinegar from Barley, Sugar, Salt, Dried Onion, Tamarind Paste, Dried Garlic, Dried Ginger, Chilli Powder), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Anchovy Paste (Fish), Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum
- Contains: Barley, Eggs, Fish, Milk, Mustard
Refrigerate after opening. Best if used within 6 weeks after opening.
Manufactured in the EU
- Just break lettuce into 2" lengths. Add Cardini's Original Caesar® Dressing. Squeeze lemon over salad to bring out flavours. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese and pepper. Toss. Add croutons. Toss lightly and serve immediately.
- Shake well.
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Manufactured for:
- T Marzetti Co.,
- P.O. Box 29163,
- Columbus,
- OH 43229,
- USA.
- U.K.:
- R.H. Amar & Co. Ltd.,
- Turnpike Way,
- High Wycombe,
- Buckinghamshire,
- HP12 3TF.
- Ireland:
- Kelkin Ltd,
- Unit 1 Crosslands Industrial Park,
- Ballymount Cross,
- Dublin 12.
250ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|2502kJ/608kcal
|Fat
|65.9g
|of which saturates
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|of which sugars
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|2.1g
