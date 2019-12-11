Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato 90G

If you once liked these, don't eat them again 1 stars A Tesco Customer16th October 2018 Hadn't tried these in years, not since my student years. I had fond memories of these instant snacks. So as it was on offer at half price, I thought I'd "eat" some nostalgia... IT WAS THE SINGLE MOST DISGUSTING THING I HAVE EVER EATEN!!! No wonder it was half price.If you once liked these, don't eat them again, let the fond memories remain untarnished. Report

Not to my Liking, 2 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 I am partial to the chicken and mushroom pot noodle now and again for that quick on the go snack and was expecting the beef and tomato one to deliver the exact satisfaction but sadly that was not the case. Granted it was quick and easy to prepare and would probably be quite the filling snack if I had eaten it all but unfortunately the taste just didn't deliver. It was watery and not very flavoursome. I wouldn't buy this flavour again and will sticking to the chicken ones in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average product 1 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 This is not something I would personally buy. Although it is a quick easy snack the taste just is not great. very bland watery product. Took awhile to soften and then when it was the flavor did not over the noddles but flavored the water. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Warm and delious 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 The beef and tomato king pot noodle is a yummy warm satisfying snack or lunch,easy to have a work or home or even on the go all you need is a kettle! Such a quick and easy lunch to make cooks really quick and the flavours and smell really do taste and smell of beef and tomatogot my thumbs up! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very quick and tasty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 They are perfect for busy people. It takes just a couple of minutes and you only need hot water and a fork. My son loved it because of the green pease so this is a big plus! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy as usual 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd September 2018 I really love pot noodles for their convenience and flavour. This one was no exception. My favourite is the Korma one but that is hard to find whereas thus flavour is pretty common. Hits the spot! Light to carry around and only takes minuites to be ready to eat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So quick and simple 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 I do like pot noodles. Although they are not the most nutritious of foods, they are great to keep in the cupboard for when you need a very quick easy meal. We always take them on our caravan holidays when we don't want to wate time cooking. The beef and tomato flavour was really good, plenty of flavour although I like to add a little extra tomato sauce to the king pots. I like to dip toast in mine too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmmmmmmm! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 Pot Noodle.. Just what everyone needs for that quick meal to put you on until dinner. Personally I’m not a massive fan of the Beef & Tomato flavour but found it went well with a couple of slices of bread and butter to dip or make a noodle sandwich. The king size pot means it fills that empty space until later on and gives you a lovely boost of energy and flavour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great snack for busy lives 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 I absolutely love pot noodles ! Got this ome before we took the scouts camping. Great snack for camping when you have very little equipment and rather filling. Only down side to the king sized pot noodles is if you want it with a little more flavour you have to use less water and if your like me and like a dip thats not really fun! Will deffo buy these again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]