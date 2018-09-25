Pot Noodle King Original Curry 114G

Pot noodle original curry 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 It's easy to make you need just 4 minutes to enjoy the good taste of curry. If you not a master chef you can still make it easly. Inside you can find a mango sauce that you can put inside the pot which sound a bit wird but taste good. Quick, easy and tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Throwback Curry Noodles 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 I love this flavour. It doesn't take long until its completely ready so brilliant if you haven't got much time or just feeling lazy. The mango chutney sauce compliments it so well but the portion size could do with being slightly bigger but think its ideal that you get two sachets instead of one. Also think its brilliant that the size has increased!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A guilty pleasure 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 I love a good pot noodle! I try not to have them too often. The original curry flavour is great, doesn’t taste powdery like some instant noodles do BUT it could maybe have a bit more of a kick to it. I love spicy food so that’s just my opinion. The mango chutney is lovely, ideally abit more chutney would have been perfect especially if it had the extra kick of chilli in it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good old days 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2018 I use to live off these in my student days and am loving the fact they have now brought it out in a bigger size!! Wish they had done it sooner!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

really tasty 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2018 love these loads, will definitely buy more. really tasty warming snack. Probably not the healthiest option i could go for but hey a treat is a treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy noodle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th September 2018 Smell testy and it is . Really quick to do, perfect to take for work for lunch or for camping with friends . Nice snack when you dont whant to cook at home really eay and testy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty and filling 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th September 2018 Probably not the healthiest option for lunch but it was very tasty and filled me up nicely. I normally wouldnt have added the little sachet of mango but I thought I would go for it on this occasion and I'm glad I did. Very easy to make, only need hot water and an fork. The only reason for not giving 5 stars is that after following the instructions there were still a few hard bits of pasta. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

King size curry Pot noodle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2018 Perfect lunch time food to keep me going during my busy stressful working day. King size curry is now an essential in my cupboard! Simple preparation and satisfying taste, great way to eat in a timely manner. King size pot noodle was a perfect option to keep in my bag that doesn’t need to be kept cool all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

King POT noodle original curry 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2018 What to say? Just perfect! I am a curry lover and this pot suits me well! Package is big enough to fill you in for your whole busy day. Quick and easy to prepare. Flavour is perfect not too mild and not too spicy. Even my 3y old son grab few bites from my pot and love it! Recommended to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]