By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pot Noodle King Original Curry 114G

4(41)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle King Original Curry 114G
£ 1.40
£12.29/kg

Product Description

  • Noodles in an Original Curry flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of sweet mango sauce.
  • Grab yourself a tasty King Pot Noodle for those moments when you are feeling even hungrier! Try the UK's No.1 instant Noodles in a Curry flavour sauce with vegetables and a little sachet of mango sauce. It's easy to make and only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. Quick, convenient and delicious Pot Noodle in a King size version for King size hunger. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy!
  • How is Pot Noodle made?
  • Although the cooking and eating is as easy as you want, the process of making our delicious Pot Noodle is complex and involves many different clever-expert-types doing lots of different things. But all of us have a shared goal - to deliver our tasty love buckets of joy every day so you can get a quick and easy snack when you want it. 'Cos we're nice like that.
  • (Nielsen, Instant Hot Snack MAT Value Sales, 13/07/2017)
  • Want to pimp up your noodles or pasta?
  • We know the Pot is already perfect but if you’re feeling extra adventurous, then here are some top tips to spice up your pots…Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom
  • So you have your Chicken & Mushroom ready and waiting, why not add in some cheese for an indulgent experience! The noodles are perfect with some melting cheese
  • Pot Pasta Beefy Bolognese
  • This Italian classic is already magnifico, but why not try adding some olives to the pot to increase those Mediterranean vibes
  • Pot Noodle BBQ Pulled Pork
  • Ramp up the taste in your BBQ Pulled Pork pot with some crunchy bacon bits
  • Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato
  • Having a Beef & Tomato flavour Pot Noodle is good enough on its own but try adding some croutons for an even more filling experience
  • Pot Noodle Bombay Bad Boy
  • We know you're already bold if you've tried the Bombay Bad Boy, but can you handle it with an extra kick? Add in some extra hot Hellmann's Fruity Habanero sauce for a taste sensation
  • Pot Noodle Original Curry
  • Original Curry with some diced tomatoes thrown in if you fancy switching it up a bit
  • Pot Pasta Cheesy Broccoli
  • Get that pasta bake crunch by crushing some crisps on top of your cheesy broccoli pasta
  • UK’s No.1 Noodle brand
  • A quick, filling and tasty snack available in 10 more flavours
  • Just add boiling water, ready to eat in just 4 minutes
  • None of that artificial colours or preservatives stuff
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Have you tried Pot Pasta?
  • Pack size: 114g

Information

Ingredients

Noodle mix (97%): Dried noodles (64%) [WHEAT flour (contains calcium carbonate, iron, niacin, thiamin), palm oil, salt, firming agents (potassium carbonate, sodium carbonates)], maltodextrin, WHEAT flour, sugar, glucose syrup, carrots†, peas†, acidity regulator (sodium acetates), onion powder†, palm fat, flavour enhancer (monosodium glutamate), curry (0.5%) (cumin, coriander, turmeric, fenugreek seed, bay leaves, cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, chilli, fennel seed), flavourings, salt, yeast extract, potato starch, potassium chloride, garlic†, cheese powder (MILK). Sauce Sachet (3%): Mango sauce [mango puree (88%) (mango, sugar, salt, acid (acetic acid), spices), water, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, cayenne pepper]. †From sustainable agriculture May contain egg, soy, celery and mustard

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Celery, Eggs, Mustard, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don't let dust gather)

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Peel back lid halfway, remove sachet, pour boiling water to fill line, re-cover pot with lid & leave for 2 mins
  • 2. Stir in sachet contents, leave for another 2 mins while you check out @POTNOODLE
  • 3. Seize your opportunity! Strike while the pot's hot! Do not reheat!

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

114g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)600 kJ2310 kJ28%
Energy (kcal)142 kcal547 kcal28%
Fat (g)5.4 g21 g30%
of which saturates (g)2.6 g10 g50%
Carbohydrate (g)20 g77 g30%
of which sugars (g)1.8 g6.9 g8%
Fibre (g)1.2 g4.6 g0%
Protein (g)2.8 g11 g22%
Salt (g)0.48 g1.8 g30%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 385 g. ( Pack contains 1 portions )---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

41 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Pot noodle original curry

4 stars

It's easy to make you need just 4 minutes to enjoy the good taste of curry. If you not a master chef you can still make it easly. Inside you can find a mango sauce that you can put inside the pot which sound a bit wird but taste good. Quick, easy and tasty. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Throwback Curry Noodles

5 stars

I love this flavour. It doesn't take long until its completely ready so brilliant if you haven't got much time or just feeling lazy. The mango chutney sauce compliments it so well but the portion size could do with being slightly bigger but think its ideal that you get two sachets instead of one. Also think its brilliant that the size has increased!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A guilty pleasure

5 stars

I love a good pot noodle! I try not to have them too often. The original curry flavour is great, doesn’t taste powdery like some instant noodles do BUT it could maybe have a bit more of a kick to it. I love spicy food so that’s just my opinion. The mango chutney is lovely, ideally abit more chutney would have been perfect especially if it had the extra kick of chilli in it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good old days

4 stars

I use to live off these in my student days and am loving the fact they have now brought it out in a bigger size!! Wish they had done it sooner!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

really tasty

4 stars

love these loads, will definitely buy more. really tasty warming snack. Probably not the healthiest option i could go for but hey a treat is a treat [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy noodle

4 stars

Smell testy and it is . Really quick to do, perfect to take for work for lunch or for camping with friends . Nice snack when you dont whant to cook at home really eay and testy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty and filling

4 stars

Probably not the healthiest option for lunch but it was very tasty and filled me up nicely. I normally wouldnt have added the little sachet of mango but I thought I would go for it on this occasion and I'm glad I did. Very easy to make, only need hot water and an fork. The only reason for not giving 5 stars is that after following the instructions there were still a few hard bits of pasta. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

King size curry Pot noodle

5 stars

Perfect lunch time food to keep me going during my busy stressful working day. King size curry is now an essential in my cupboard! Simple preparation and satisfying taste, great way to eat in a timely manner. King size pot noodle was a perfect option to keep in my bag that doesn’t need to be kept cool all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

King POT noodle original curry

5 stars

What to say? Just perfect! I am a curry lover and this pot suits me well! Package is big enough to fill you in for your whole busy day. Quick and easy to prepare. Flavour is perfect not too mild and not too spicy. Even my 3y old son grab few bites from my pot and love it! Recommended to anyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty

5 stars

Ive never tried a Curry pot noodle, I love a Curry but didnt know what it would taste like in a pot noodle. But so glad I have tried it now as it tastes amazing! The lovely curry taste stays a little while too, well done pot noodle! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 41 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Mug Shot Spicy Madras Noodles 110G

£ 1.40
£12.73/kg

Mug Shot Mighty Chicken Flamin' Firecracker 110G

£ 1.40
£12.73/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here